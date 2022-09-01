29 C
Bucharest
September 1, 2022

ECONOMYENERGY

PM Ciuca: The Government has taken all measures to secure the necessary heating stockpiles

12

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca says that the government has taken all measures to secure the necessary stockpiles for heating, and it is prepared to adopt a legislative framework to protect citizens from rising energy prices.

According to a government press statement, Nicolae Ciuca convened at the Government House a meeting of an interministerial committee in charge with securing energy resilience and the implementation of energy infrastructure projects.

The participants analysed the winter programme initiated by the Ministry of Energy and the new government measures to protect the population and the economy from the effects of rising energy and natural gas prices.

“The government has taken all measures to have the necessary stockpiles for heating. The authorities will have response plans to ensure the necessary flow of supply, being prepared to provide support in case of breakdowns or other emergencies. To strengthen the support measures that the government takes to protect the Romanians and the business community from rising energy and natural gas prices, we are ready, today, to adopt the necessary regulatory framework,” Ciuca is quoted as saying in the press statement.

 

Photo: www.gov.ro

