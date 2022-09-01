President Iohannis: National strategy for preventing, combatting of anti-Semitism proves Romania’s determination to promote tolerance

President Klaus Iohannis says that the implementation of Romania’s national strategy for the prevention and combatting of anti-Semitism, xenophobia, radicalisation and hate speech proves once again the country’s determination to promote tolerance and mutual understanding in society.

“This year marks 145 years since the appointment of the first Jewish officer in the Romanian Army. Mauriciu Brociner, a volunteer draftee in the battalion commanded by Captain Nicolae Valter Maracineanu, was later promoted to the rank of second lieutenant and participated in the 1877-1878 War of Independence, in the attack on Grivita 2 Redoubt, during which he was wounded. For his courage, Second Lieutenant Mauriciu Brociner was decorated with a medal of the ‘Star of Romania’ order and received Romanian citizenship along with more than 880 ethnic Jews who fought in the Romanian Army during the War of Independence,” Iohannis says in a message presented by state advisor Mihai Somordolea at a ceremony in Bucharest celebrating the 145th anniversary of the appointment of the first Jewish officer in the Romanian Army.

The President said that the event highlights the “unity and dedication” with which the people of Romania, regardless of ethnicity, fought under the colours of the Romanian flag for freedom, independence and national ideals,” and “their sacrifices will not be forgotten.”

“The joint battle, shoulder to shoulder, of all those who share the same values and ideals, is today the very spirit of the alliance of which Romania is a part. Now we are ‘All for one, one for all!’, and under that motto of NATO, the strongest political and military defensive alliance, our soldiers prepare and fight together with their comrades from other NATO states, in an expression of the communion of values and democratic citizenship, in which respect for our cultural diversity strengthens and brings us closer,” says Iohannis.

The President added in his message that amidst the multiple current crises, intolerance and violence against whole categories of people are on the rise, and such manifestations “must not be tolerated.”

Iohannis showed that the implementation of the national strategy for the prevention and combatting of anti-Semitism, xenophobia, radicalisation and hate speech 2021-2023, which is already producing beneficial effects nationwide, once again proves Romania’s determination to promote tolerance and mutual understanding in society.

“Only through knowledge and mutual respect, the universal humanistic values that are the basis of the Universal Charter of Human Rights and the treaties of the European Union will triumph, contributing to increased tolerance and consolidated peace, and Romania is fully engaged. I want to thank the Jewish communities for their involvement in social life in Romania and I assure its members, as well as those of the other ethnic groups in Romania, of my full support in achieving their stated goals. Only together can we contribute to the development of Romania,” the head of state also says.