29 C
Bucharest
September 1, 2022

ECONOMYFINANCE&BANKINGTRANSPORTS

Transport Minister signs funding contract for Tulcea “Delta Danube” Airport modernisation

9

Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu signed, on Thursday, a financing contract for the modernisation of the “Delta Danube” Airport in Tulcea, worth 180 million lei.

“Today we signed a financing contract for the modernisation of the Danube Delta Airport in Tulcea. The airport will have 180 million lei available for the development of a modern passenger terminal and access to facilities for aircraft according to European standards. The funds will be used, more precisely, for: the modernisation and enlargement of the passenger terminal, the modernisation of the boarding-disembarking platform and the alpha taxiway (built in 1973); the construction of the platform dedicated to aircraft de-icing/anti-icing activities,” Grindeanu informed on his Facebook page.

According to the head of Transport, in order to achieve these objectives, the passenger terminal will be dimensioned for the operation of large-capacity aircraft (190 passengers at peak hours).

At the same time, the APRON 1 boarding – disembarking platform, the Charlie taxiway (TWY C) with an isolated position, the leveled surface of the taxiway lane, the service area with handling equipment, the access roads and the car parking will also be modernised.

In addition to the amount secured through European funds (FEDER), the financing of this project will also be allocated amounts from the state budget and that of the Tulcea County Council, the minister explained.

The contract for the works was signed at the beginning of August, and they must be completed by December 2023., Agerpres informs.

 

Photo: Facebook/Sorin Grindeanu

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Related posts

Vodafone switches on first 5G sites in Romania . The operator is the first mobile network in Romania to launch 5G mobile services

NINE O'CLOCK

Study: Over 84 pct of ‘Start-up Nation Romania’ potential beneficiaries want 200,000 lei financing

Nine O' Clock

Sphera Franchise Group registred record sales in Q3 of RON 284.2 million, and consolidated sales in the first nine months increased by 45% to RON 728.7 million

NINE O'CLOCK