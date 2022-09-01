Transport Minister signs funding contract for Tulcea “Delta Danube” Airport modernisation

Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu signed, on Thursday, a financing contract for the modernisation of the “Delta Danube” Airport in Tulcea, worth 180 million lei.

“Today we signed a financing contract for the modernisation of the Danube Delta Airport in Tulcea. The airport will have 180 million lei available for the development of a modern passenger terminal and access to facilities for aircraft according to European standards. The funds will be used, more precisely, for: the modernisation and enlargement of the passenger terminal, the modernisation of the boarding-disembarking platform and the alpha taxiway (built in 1973); the construction of the platform dedicated to aircraft de-icing/anti-icing activities,” Grindeanu informed on his Facebook page.

According to the head of Transport, in order to achieve these objectives, the passenger terminal will be dimensioned for the operation of large-capacity aircraft (190 passengers at peak hours).

At the same time, the APRON 1 boarding – disembarking platform, the Charlie taxiway (TWY C) with an isolated position, the leveled surface of the taxiway lane, the service area with handling equipment, the access roads and the car parking will also be modernised.

In addition to the amount secured through European funds (FEDER), the financing of this project will also be allocated amounts from the state budget and that of the Tulcea County Council, the minister explained.

The contract for the works was signed at the beginning of August, and they must be completed by December 2023., Agerpres informs.

