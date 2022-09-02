Anchor Grup announces impressive sales for Select Residences in only two months after the launch of the project sales

Anchor Grup, one of the top players on the real estate market in Romania, with 25 years of experience, announces that Select Residences, its newest premium residential complex in the company’s portfolio, has reached a pre-contracting rate of 40%, in only two months after the launch of the project sales.

The construction of the project has already started, and it is estimated to be delivered in the second half of 2024.

Located on Calea Dudesti no. 186 – Dristor and Vitan area, near InCity Residences, Select Residences will include 347 apartments – studios, two and three room apartments and duplexes with 3, 4 and 5 room – in three buildings.

139 units are now sold, out of the total of 347 apartments. The majority of the units sold are studios & 2 room apartments with net surfaces ranging between 46 and 75 sqm plus balconies.

”We are proud that our residential sales team managed to achieve impressive results. This is yet another confirmation of the quality of our project and of the high level of expertise of the entire team involved, in a very competitive market. Considering the strong demand for residential projects in central locations, with good value for money and great investment opportunities, we are confident that Select Residences will achieve its target”, declares Affan Yildirim, General Manager, Board Member of Anchor Grup and Board Member of Shopping MallDova.

Select Residences provides its residents convenience and comfort, since it is positioned in a central area of the city, in the proximity of București Mall – Vitan Shopping Center, near educational institutions and leisure areas, with easy access to the means of public transportation.

Select Residences offers several types of apartments, which meet multiple preferences and needs of space and budget. The studios have areas ranging between 63 and 80 built sqm. The two room apartments have areas ranging between 72 and 115 built sqm. The three room apartments have areas ranging between 115 and 125 built sqm. The duplexes have areas ranging from 150 up to 246 built sqm.

As for the payment methods, the developer will use the classic ones: own sources and bank financing, for both being necessary the payment of an advance between 15 % and 25%, while the rest of the price will be paid upon delivery.

About Anchor Grup

One of the strongest players in the development sector, Anchor Grup started its activity in Romania 25 years ago. Since then, the company’s local investment has exceeded 500 million euros. Its portfolio includes a retail component: Anchor Grup has developed the first modern shopping center in Romania, București Mall – Vitan, followed by Plaza Romania, which meant another premiere on the local market – Movieplex cinema, which gave Romanians the opportunity to watch for the first time 3D movies. Currently, the Company also owns Hollywood Multiplex cinema, opened in București Mall – Vitan.

Apart from this, with its latest investments, Anchor Grup targets the residential sector. The Company’s first project in this area, InCity Residences, includes over 500 apartments in four blocks. The second completed residential project is Pallady Towers, which has more than 200 apartments in two buildings. Currently, the residential complex, Select Residences – with more than 300 apartments located in three buildings – is the ongoing project of the company in this sector.

The portfolio of Anchor Grup also incorporates office buildings: Anchor Plaza Offices, which has 90% occupancy rate and Plaza Romania Offices.The company is managed by Affan Yildirim, General Manager and Board Member of Anchor Grup and Board Member of Shopping MallDova.