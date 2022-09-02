Băncilă, Diaconu și Asociații advises the founders of the Get’s Bet group in the sale of a 67% stake to Emma Capital

The founders of Get’s Bet Group, a leading Romanian operator in the gambling and sports betting sector, successfully finalized the negotiations for the sale of a majority stake to Emma Capital, a private investment fund established in 2012 by the businessman Jiří Šmejc. Băncilă, Diaconu și Asociații SPRL advised the founders throughout the entire process.

The team of lawyers was coordinated by Radu Diaconu (managing partner) and Ștefan Mantea (senior managing associate) and comprised the following lawyers Claudia Grosu, Otilia Oglage, Alexandra Neacșu, Alexandra Pătrăscioiu and Iulian Creangă.

The team from Băncilă, Diaconu și Asociații SPRL provided legal advice for structuring, negotiation and implementation of the deal, as well as with respect to the procedure for obtaining the approval from the Competition Council.

“We are thankful to the team of Băncilă, Diaconu și Asociații SPRL for the impeccable legal assistance provided throughout the entire transaction. They made a significant contribution to the successful completion of this deal. The pragmatic and result oriented approach constantly demonstrated by Radu Diaconu (photo) and Ștefan Mantea was remarkable”, said Cristian Roman, CEO Get`s Bet.

“We are honored to have assisted the founders of Get’s Bet and we would like to thank them for the trust they placed in us. We appreciate the constructive approach of the parties and their focus on the successful completion of this transaction. Last but not least, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the other consultants involved in the transaction, Raluca Popa, Amelia Toader, Laurențiu Ispir and Lucian Streche”, said Ștefan Mantea, Senior Managing Associate, Băncilă, Diaconu și Asociații SPRL.

Throughout this transaction, the founders of Get’s Bet have been assisted by Băncilă Diaconu și Asociații SPRL (legal assistance), EY Romania (tax assistance), Laurențiu Ispir and Lucian Streche (M&A and financial assistance), while Emma Capital has been assisted by Stoica și Asociații (legal assistance) and EY Romania (financial and tax assistance).

About Băncilă, Diaconu și Asociații SPRL

Băncilă, Diaconu și Asociații SPRL (formerly Radu și Asociații SPRL) is a Romanian full-service law firm, offering both legal advisory services and assistance before the courts of law, with a significant tax policy and controversy (TPC) practice.

Băncilă, Diaconu și Asociatii SPRL is a member firm of Ernst & Young Global Ltd and part of the expanding EY Law global network, which has more than 2,400 lawyers and offices in over 90 jurisdictions.

Our expertise has been recognized by the market and international firm directories.

Chambers Global 2019 has recognized our Corporate/M&A practice while Chambers Europe 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 have placed our Tax Policy and Controversy practice on Band 1. The Legal 500 Europe, Middle East and Africa 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 have also ranked our Commercial, Corporate/M&A, Real Estate and Employment practices, while the 2020, 2021 and 2022 editions placed our Tax Policy and Controversy practice on Tier 1.