PM Ciuca: Black Sea region becomes a higher than ever stake in terms of geopolitical perspective. Breaking away from Russian hydrocarbon sources going in energy transition direction

The Black Sea region becomes a higher than ever stake in terms of geopolitical perspective, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca told a panel of the sixth edition of the Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum on Friday.

He pointed out that the freedom of movement and navigation, the freedom of trade must also be defended in special circumstances.

“The Black Sea region becomes now a stake higher than ever, not only in the classic, military, security sense, but mostly in a wide, geopolitical perspective. This has implications in multiple areas: security, energy, supply chain safety, infrastructure, interconnectivity, cyber security. In these areas, the consecration of this region in allied or EU national strategies is justified and reflected of the most concrete manner. Maritime security focuses on the freedom of movement and navigation and the freedom of trade, which we must defend also in special circumstances, such as those in times of war,” the Prime Minister said.

Nicolae Ciuca hailed the initiative strongly endorsed in the US Congress of consolidating a US strategy at the Black Sea.

“The strategic partnership with the US has determined the design of a new strategy devoted to the Black Sea. It is worth hailing the initiative, strongly endorsed in the US Congress, of consolidating a US strategy at the Black Sea. The increase of the US strategic investment in supporting the resilience and freedom of choice of the partner states is increasingly more visible. France or the UK, as well as other states, are eloquent examples,” he added.

The Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum is organised by the New Strategy Center, with the support of NATO’s Public Diplomacy Division and in partnership with the National Defence Ministry and the Foreign Affairs Ministry. The works are carried out at the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine in Bucharest. The Prime Minister participates in the first session, devoted to the war in Ukraine and the security challenges in the Black Sea and Balkans region.

The Eastern Partnership states shoud be supported even more on their European journey

According to Romania’s Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the Eastern Partnership states, “which the Russian aggression have exposed to existential threats,” have to be supported even more intensively on their European journey, just as Romania does to Moldova.

“In the region adjacent to the Black Sea, the states of the Eastern Partnership, which Russian aggression has exposed to existential threats, have to be supported even more intensively on their European journey. The Eastern Partnership should support the advancement of the European integration process. The European Union can consolidate political influence, can advance projects for stability and security in the region, projects in support of reforms in a European sense, which directly and actually support the life and well-being of the citizens of these states. It is a kind of effort that can be exemplified by Romania’s action and the action of other member states in supporting perhaps the most vulnerable of the Eastern partners, Moldova, most recently by establishing the support platform for it,” Ciuca told the 6th edition of the Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum on Friday.

He also mentioned the decision of the EU leaders this March at an informal summit in Versailles to ask the European Commission to present its opinion on the accession applications of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia.

“The decisions of the European Union and the allies in support of the Eastern partners can stimulate a beneficial competition, a refocusing of efforts on the dimension of the European integration of the Western Balkans. The quick and visionary decision from Versailles for Kyiv, Chisinau and Tbilisi reawakened the European desire of the aspiring states from this area. The strategic importance of the enlargement policy is thus reconfirmed. The current crisis is really reuniting Romania’s geographical and geostrategic regions, that of the eastern neighborhood and that of the Balkans, on a European front. The EU’s recent options regarding the future of the Western Balkans confirms that. Romania’s support for the European future of the aspiring member states was and remains principled and firm.”

According to Ciuca, the crisis in Ukraine “may be the premise for the establishment of a geopolitical consolidation front embracing Euro-Atlantic values on the southern flank of European Russia.”

“The Western Balkans are an area of strategic importance where political and security developments have direct implications for the security and prosperity of the whole of Europe. We have reason to hope that we are witnessing a political revitalisation of the area in a European sense. The crisis in Ukraine may be the premise for the establishment a front of geopolitical consolidation embracing the Euro-Atlantic values on the southern flank of European Russia. Beyond the issue of enlargement, it can be the catalyst for the European Union in approaching its Eastern and the Southern neighbourhoods, its two great neighbourhoods. The common interests reconfirmed by the new threats also determine the need to respond to the challenges generated by the current crises: energy security, food security, security of supply chains, stabilisation, migration,” added Ciuca, according to Agerpres.

Breaking away from Russian hydrocarbon sources going in energy transition direction

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca maintains that breaking away from Russian hydrocarbon sources is going, from a strategic point of view, in the sense already drawn up on a Euro-Atlantic level for energy transition.

“On a strategic level, breaking away from Russian hydrocarbon sources, reducing the dependence on players attacking our values, is going in the sense already drawn up on a Euro-Atlantic level for the energy transition. On a short and medium-term, it determines the diversification of sources, the technological advance and the economic-investment reorientation in several areas. Moreover, this type of emergencies determine the convergence of positions in terms of energy policies among member states. Energy transformation is one of the essential strategic changes in the current context,” the Prime Minister said at the sixth edition of the Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum.

He mentioned that Romania stressed the consolidation of interconnections and the diversification of the energy mix, through the development of new production projects, including nuclear energy and natural gas.

“Romania has constantly emphasised the continued development of infrastructure projects, especially the consolidation of interconnections and the diversification of the energy mix, through the development of new production projects, including nuclear and natural gas. We are well positioned for the transition to a development model based on sustainable energy consumption, and the joint energy and technological projects with the US strategic partner have once again proven to be a beneficial vision for Romania. The effort and message of the Euro-Atlantic community of firm support for respect for international law, values and democratic principles and rejection of revisionism, spheres of influence and power politics become at least as important,” the prime minister mentioned.

Nicolae Ciuca highlighted that informational resilience is “essential for transatlantic cohesion,” in the context in which the aggression in Ukraine “was also accompanied by the exacerbation of propaganda”.

“In a global context of competition between democracies and autocracies and in the geopolitical reality imposed by the Russian provocation in Ukraine, informational resilience is essential for transatlantic cohesion. The aggression in Ukraine was also accompanied by the exacerbation of propaganda, and Russia is not the only actor with such attitudes. Romania is deeply anchored in a Euro-Atlantic system of security and solidarity, which has proved to be unshakable until now, being engaged in joint efforts to increase the national and social resilience of the mass media. It becomes essential to transmit these interests, values and concerns, together with the Euro-Atlantic partners and allies and partners with shared interests worldwide. This is the foundation of the resettlement of the global world, which will maintain the values and the free and democratic way of life with which our generation lived, which we want our children to enjoy as well,” Nicolae Ciuca pointed out.

