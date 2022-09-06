New leadership to drive growth for Dentsu Romania: Aiming for top position in the market

Agency Group dentsu Romania announces new leadership appointments. Radoslav Nedelchev expands his role into new Country Manager in Romania, and Marian Petcu (photo) joins dentsu as Group Client Partner.

With an ambitious goal of growing the agency group to top position in the market, Radoslav Nedelchev has gathered around him a renewed leadership team to drive it.

“We are embarking into a journey while drawing from our agency’s +120 years of history and being present +20 years in Romania. Dentsu Romania aims is to be the most integrated and progressive marketing solutions company in Romania, designed for ‘What’s Next’.

Our unrivalled USP’s, like own data and tools, and integrated media & creative offering, are the keys into unlocking growth in Romania,” Nedelchev stated.

On top of his new responsibility, Nedelchev continues to perform at his roles as COO and Chief Client Officer for dentsu across Southeast Europe.

‘We have only scratched the surface of how new ways of working can benefit all our clients in Romania and the region. Leveraging learnings, nurturing the growth in our people, and optimizing our internal operations, will all bring benefits in the long run’.

Sławomir Stępniewski, CEO of Central & Eastern Europe, said: “As dentsu CEE, we see a lot of potential for growth in Romania, which is a particularly important market for our customers. Romania will be our regional focus market in the next year. Radoslav has experience in successful change management in the Croatian market. Therefore, I am convinced that he is the right person to drive change in Romania with his perseverance for radical collaboration and skills in efficiency. I believe that together with the Romanian team, under his leadership, we will build value for our clients as well as developing ourselves”.

Joining Nedelchev’s leadership team in Romania is Marian Petcu as Group Client Partner. Additionally, Petcu also takes on the new role in the organization as regional strategy director across Southeast European markets. He joins dentsu from GroupM.

“I truly appreciate the multi-cultural and diverse environment dentsu fosters. As the strategy role is regional, it made my decision to join the robust operation of dentsu very easy. I am excited to start leveraging dentsu’s vast global tools and own local data to drive growth for amazing clients we have here in Romania”, Petcu comments.

Nedelchev’s leadership team changes have previously included Marius Tianu’s nomination as Creative Director and Velimira Petrova joining dentsu as Group Trading Director.

About dentsu Southeast Europe

Part of dentsu group, dentsu international is made up of five leadership brands – Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Dentsu Creative and Merkle – all of which are supported by its specialist divisions and scaled services. Dentsu helps its clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses.

With best-in-class services and solutions in media, customer experience management (CXM), and creative, dentsu international operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 45,000 dedicated specialists.

In Southeast Europe, dentsu works through brands Carat, dentsu X, iProspect and Dentsu Creative and its specialized divisions for our clients with more than 300 professionals across 10 markets: Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia, and Romania.