PM Ciuca: France and Germany support Romania’s bid to join the Schengen Area

On Monday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca thanked France and Germany for supporting Romania’s bid to join the Schengen Area, noting that “it seems that the two countries are Romania’s supporters” in this process.

The head of the Executive attended the Grand Matinal Digital event, organized by the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIFER) in Romania, on which occasion he made the abovementioned statement. The CCIFER head, Francois Coste, as well as the French ambassador to Romania, Laurence Auer, also spoke at the event held at the Victoria Palace.

“You talked about everything that meant the positive effects of France’s term at the helm of the EU Council, which, alongside President Macron’s visit to Romania I mention every time, and I want to use this opportunity to thank France for everything this country did for Romania to get as close as possible to this national objective, so that we finally manage to be considered full members of the Schengen Area. We thanked Germany, we thanked France. We are doing it one more time and it seems that the two countries are our supporters on this journey. It is a national goal and we need to work until the end to achieve it,” said Ciuca.

Nicolae Ciuca showed confidence that after joining the Schengen Area, Romania will also become a member of the OECD.

“At the same time, I think it is important to bring into discussion the receipt of the road map we need to follow in order to become a member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, a roadmap that was signed in Paris so that, through our embassy in Paris, we managed to coordinate very well with the OECD and in this way to make sure that we will have a well-coordinated path, and that we will also enjoy, when in the Schengen Area, full access to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development,” said the PM, according to Agerpres.

Photo: www.gov.ro