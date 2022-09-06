President Iohannis to welcome Hungarian counterpart Novak

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday will welcome visiting Hungarian President Katalin Novak.

According to the Romanian Presidential Administration, the visit will provide an opportunity for an in-depth discussion on ways to diversify and deepen bilateral dialogue following a June 10 meeting of the two high-ranking officials on the sidelines of a B9 Summit in Bucharest.

Also, the visit takes place in the year that marks the 20th anniversary of a Statement of Strategic Partnership between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Hungary for 21st Century Europe, signed in Budapest on November 29, 2002.

The Presidential Administration indicates that Iohannis will highlight the openness of Romania to the consolidation of bilateral dialogue and co-operation with Hungary, “a particularly important neighbouring country,” in order to promote projects of shared interest to the benefit of the two countries and their citizens regardless of ethnicity.

Romania’s interest in pragmatic co-operation geared towards concrete results, structured according to the principles and values included in the fundamental documents of bilateral cooperation, will be reiterated.

The two chiefs of state will also address the current regional, European and global situation as a result of the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, with implications to be looked into on security, humanitarian, economic, food crisis and other levels. The consequences will also be addressed at a regional level in relation to partner states such as Moldova.

Regarding the European agenda, the presidents of Romania and Hungary will discuss the enlargement of the European Union and coordinated measures at the EU level to respond to the current energy crisis.

Iohannis and Novak will have a one-on-one conversation, after which they will hold o joint news conference, Agerpres reports.