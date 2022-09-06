Restart Energy implements a new photovoltaic system for Elis Pavaje company, worth 120,000 euros

Restart Energy, one of the largest independent electricity suppliers on the local market, announces the signing of a new contract worth €120,000 with Elis Pavaje for the installation of 144 kWp photovoltaic generators.

The new project involves the installation of 320 photovoltaic panels on an area of 1,450 sqm on the roof of the Elis Pavaje unit in Petrești, Alba county.

The photovoltaic generator will produce 3,800 MWh over the next 25 years, meaning a reduction in electricity costs of around €760,000. The investment will pay for itself in about 1 year.

The solar project covers about 10% of the company’s energy needs and will reduce carbon footprint by 48 tons and radioactive waste by 0.5 kg per year.

“We are delighted when one of our customers returns to invest in green energy again. Photovoltaic systems are an effective solution to reduce energy costs over a long period with minimal maintenance costs. In the coming period, Restart Energy will focus on sustainable active power generation using solar energy,” says Armand Domuța (photo), General Manager of Restart Energy.

“Our own green energy production allows us to have a more sustainable operational activity, and at the same time, a more cost-efficient. The photovoltaic panels installed on our Petrești unit represent an investment of €120,000 that will pay for itself in about one year. This is an addition to the initial project developed together with Restart Energy, a project worth €600,000, which will be amortized in the next 4 years”, says Emil Goța, General Manager of Elis Pavaje.

In January 2021, Restart Energy signed a partnership with the American Investment Fund Interlink Capital Strategies, in Washington DC, for financing the development of 500 MW renewable projects in Romania by 2025, with the aim of offering 100% green energy to all end clients.

In February 2021, Restart Energy successfully launched the first green convertible bonds, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange market, under REO26 code.

In September 2021, following a 4-year development, Restart Energy launched another unique worldwide project, a platform based on owned certification blockchain technology for both carbon print, as well as CO2 avoided to be eliminated in the atmosphere. The platform allows trans-actions between participants for environmental attributes and renewable energy, www.redplatform.com.

Every time someone plants a tree, clears a beach, consumes green energy or takes any environmental action, they can register this action on the RED platform. Once the data is validated in the platform, the equivalent CO2 footprint is calculated and tokenized carbon credits are issued that can be used to buy green energy or to obtain the cash equivalent. At the same time, a company can obtain carbon credits in the form of green tokens for their customers, through unique QR codes printed on products or purchase receipts.

About Restart Energy

Restart Energy is an independent electricity supplier, with mixed Romanian American capital, established in 2015 in Timisoara. Restart Energy has over 40,000 household customers and approximately 5,000 corporate customers. The company is present in the Romanian and Serbian markets.

About Elis Pavaje

The company was founded in 1991 as a small family business, with a daily production of only 6 sqm, using an artisanal facility. Presently, Elis Pavaje means a team of almost 600 people and a daily production of over 20.000 sqm in four production units in Alba, Prahova and Neamț county. Elis Pavaje is part of Elis group, owned by Goța family, in Petrești, Alba county. In addition to the 4 plants which produce precast concrete products and operate under the name Elis Pavaje, the group includes other companies that supply quarry or ballast aggregates, asphalt concrete, products used for the production of precast concrete, in the works carried out by Elis Pavaje and for sale.