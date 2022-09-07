AROBS launches E-toll Solutions, a new service for fleet management

AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, launches AROBS E-toll Solutions, a complementary service to fleet management, through which transport companies will be able to pay for their toll roads across Europe. AROBS E-toll Solutions is available in Romania, the Republic of Moldova, and Hungary.

“One of the major pillars of our long-term strategy is the continuous development of products and the addition of solutions to support companies and organizations to optimize their business. Through the new service, for which we are accredited in Romania, the Republic of Moldova, and Hungary, fleet managers no longer have to worry about issues related to the toll road payment in certain countries or the implementation of additional onboard equipment. AROBS E-toll Solutions integrates all these aspects into one unique solution to enable fleet managers to focus on value-added activities. We are excited about the launch of this new business line, and I want to thank the entire team for their efforts in developing AROBS E-toll Solutions,” stated Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS.

AROBS E-toll Solutions is a newly established company that offers partners unique onboard equipment (OBU) accredited by the European Electronic Toll Service (EETS), an intuitive interface for managing transactions, and a post-paid payment card. These services complement the fleet management services for the international goods transport segment (vehicles over 3.5 tons) and buses.

In Europe, companies with intensive activity in the international transport field must pay close attention to the tolling rules for the used roads, as stipulated in the European EETS Directive of 2004. The vast majority of countries, both EU and non-UE members, have their own toll systems, some operating in parallel with several systems, each with its own specifications and payment methods. By implementing the solution, international transport commercial vehicles use a unique device, ensuring compliance with each country’s transit requirements. Thus, the different necessary equipment for each country is eliminated, the passing through the checkpoints can be carried out without any stops, and the companies have a clear image of the costs related to toll roads and single invoices for all the countries transited.

AROBS E-toll Solutions provides support for more than 20 countries and different areas of taxation and streamlines toll payments in the European Union (Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the Netherlands) and Switzerland, UK and Norway.

AROBS has been active in the fleet management market for over 16 years, and currently, the business line includes TrackGPS, SASFleet, Skyshield, and AROBS E-toll Solutions brands. In terms of the fleet management market, AROBS is a leader in Romania in the top 5 providers in CEE and is often perceived as a relevant player in the European market. The company is present with two fleet management solutions in the CEE and Asia (Indonesia) – TrackGPS by AROBS and SASFleet. Nowadays, more than 10,000 clients use AROBS fleet management solutions every day.

About AROBS Transilvania Software

AROBS Transilvania Software provides software services and solutions in various industries, having approximately 70 partners of the Software Services business line located in Europe and America and more than 10.000 clients of the Software Products business lines from Europe and Asia. AROBS is present in 11 locations in Romania and eight abroad, and 950+ AROBS colleagues and collaborators build solutions for the future in the Automotive, Embedded, Life Sciences, Travel, IoT, Fintech, and Enterprise sectors. AROBS is the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.