Environmental Fund Administration suspends the seizure of the financial assets of Blue Air Aviation accounts

The Environmental Fund Administration has decided to suspend the seizure of the financial assets of the Blue Air Aviation company and to establish a 12-month schedule for the payment of the debt.

“Following the request submitted on the morning of September 7, 2022, for the payment of outstanding debts to the Environmental Fund, and the submission of the necessary documentation for the start of the scheduling procedure, in accordance with the provisions of Law no. 207/2015 on the Code of Tax Procedure, as subsequently amended and supplanted, the Environmental Fund Administration has decided to suspend the seizure of the assets of the Blue Air Aviation SA company and to establish a 12-month schedule for the payment of the debt.”

MAE opens additional telephone line for Romanians abroad affected by Blue Air flights

Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE) has announced having opened an additional telephone line for Romanian citizens abroad affected by the recent cancellation of Blue Air flights, where they can notify their situation and request support for repatriation.

Thus, Romanians stuck abroad due to the mentioned situation can request assistance by dialling 004 021 4311869. This is an additional alternative to the contacts already announced on Wednesday, which are still in force, namely the telephone number 004 0751084537 and the callcenter@mae.ro email address.

Likewise, the Romanian citizens can directly contact the nearest diplomatic mission or consular office, including by calling the consular emergency telephone numbers.

MAE recommends, in the case of groups of tourists, that only one person contacts the consular staff and share the information with the other members of the group.

Read also:

PM Ciuca: 2,098 Romanians affected by the cancellation of Blue Air flights turned to the consular services. TAROM announces that it will make every effort to help Romanians affected by the operator