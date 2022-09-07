Hungarian President Katalin Novak in Romania: We want to reduce existing tensions, not to increase them

The President of Hungary, Katalin Novak on Tuesday said in Bucharest that it is necessary for the relationship between Hungary and Romania to work, and the common objective is to reduce existing tensions, not amplify them.

“We are neighboring countries, that is why we need the relationship between Hungary and Romania to work. We will both work in this direction in the years to come. We also agreed that we want to reduce existing tensions, not amplify them. We will not agree on everything – we have not agreed on everything so far, either – but the most important thing is that we can discuss and listen to each other and maybe then we can understand the other’s point of view, even if the interests are not identical and the agreement is not identical in absolutely all areas”, said Katalin Novak, in a press conference held together with President Klaus Iohannis.

Katalin Novak thanked President Iohannis for the invitation, noting that the last time she was in Bucharest was on the occasion of the B9 summit. At that time, the Romanian president verbally extended the invitation regarding the visit to Bucharest.

“I took advantage of the opportunity, because for 12 years no president of Hungary has visited Romania. I can say that I opened a new chapter in our collaboration with my official visit to Bucharest, at the invitation of Mr. President. At the same time, I invited him in Budapest and we agreed that soon he will honor this possibility of an official visit to Budapest”, stated Katalin Novak.

She mentioned that Romania and Hungary are interested in having a “good, pragmatic” bilateral relationship. At the same time, she emphasized that such collaboration is also in the interest of the two states’ citizens.

President Katalin Novak : Hungary wants to achieve energy sovereignty, and we count on Romania in this sense

The President of Hungary, Katalin Novak, declared on Wednesday that her country wants to obtain energy sovereignty in the coming years and independence from Russian resources, an aspect in which it also counts on Romania’s support.

The clarifications were made during a press conference held together alongside President Klaus Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

“We also talked about the energy field, about energy dependence, about reducing this dependence. Hungary is even more dependent and vulnerable, in this sense. We are not a maritime country, we do not have a seaport, so we are even more dependent on Russian energy sources than Romania. We want to decrease this energy dependence in the coming years and we want to achieve energy sovereignty. We are working in this field and we enjoy any initiative and we support any initiative that increases the potential of energy diversification and that brings us closer to independence from Russian resources. We count on Romania in this sense as well, because the energy sources coming from or through Romania can help Hungary”, said Katalin Novak.

She mentioned that in Hungary household consumers benefit from lower than market prices for energy and fuel and that the authorities want to continue offering measures to protect citizens.

“Hungary’s goal is to have enough electricity and gas that can be affordable, even in the coldest months. We are working on this and that is why consumers pay a lower price when we talk about energy consumption. The same is true for fuel. When citizens buy fuel for personal purposes, there they also pay a lower price than the market price, precisely to be able to bear those burdens resulting from the energy crisis, a consequence of the war situation. So this is the measure declared and implemented by Hungary. In the future we will protect Hungarian consumers and citizens and guarantee that it will not be cold in their homes and that they will have enough electricity and enough gas at an affordable price even in the coldest periods”, Katalin Novak said.

On the other hand, she said that Hungary supports the sovereignty of the states within the European Union, so that each country can make decisions based on its own characteristics, in order to diversify energy supply and reduce energy dependence.

“Regarding EU decisions, we are on the side of sovereignty, we say that we must take into account the characteristics of different member states, each of us has enough room to maneuver when we talk about energy diversification or decreasing energy dependence. We can only make decisions taking into account the specific characteristics. (…) The European Union consists of countries with different characteristics, and taking them into account we can make good decisions”, said Katalin Novak.

She mentioned that in the discussions with President Iohannis, the topic of the war in Ukraine was also addressed, adding that both Hungary and Romania are affected, as countries neighboring this war zone.

Katalin Novak also stated that so far more than 9 million refugees arrived in Hungary and that they enjoy the support of the population.

“There is a solidarity in Hungary that has never been seen before. A humanitarian action of this magnitude has not yet taken place in the history of Hungary. In Romania as well, people are coming to the aid of refugees. For both countries, this means a significant challenge. We are thankful for any possible help and we are happy for the words of gratitude we received in this regard. Our interest is common”, she said.

Iohannis: In Romania all national minorities’ rights are observed, inter-ethnic tensions, artificial, inflated by politicians

President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Wednesday, after the meeting with his Hungarian counterpart, Katalin Novak, that in Romania the rights of all national minorities are respected and he emphasized that most topics related to inter-ethnic tensions are artificial and “inflated publicly” by some politicians.

“Obviously, there are issues that require more than a discussion when we talk about the rights of minorities in Romania, but allow me to start my answer by saying that in Romania the rights of all national minorities are respected, and even more, in Romania there are an example that we can present with pride: national minorities are represented in Parliament, even if numerically they do not obtain as many votes as are necessary for a mandate. This is called positive discrimination. It is our common interest and we discussed on widely this issue so that the rights of the Hungarian minority are fully respected, that they can live their culture, that they can use their mother tongue and so on. We agreed together that it is good for them to use the Romanian language as well,” said the president, at the Cotroceni Palace.

Iohannis pointed out that in Hungary and Romania there are politicians who want to profile themselves by exacerbating inter-ethnic tensions.

“It is regrettable, but we cannot ignore this and then these politicians who want to profile themselves, lest anyone think that they are looking for the good of a minority, come with arguments that cannot be shared by us. We believe that by discussing the problems that arise, by listening to each other, we can eliminate a lot of this tension. Most of the themes, we have to admit, are artificial, they are brought up and inflated publicly by politicians who want to use some existing differences to promote themselves. (.. .) Summa summarum, I emphasize that many of these tensions are artificial and by the involvement of both parties they can be considerably diminished in the interest of Romanians and ethnic Hungarians,” Klaus Iohannis said.

It is fundamental that projects of interest are carried out in Romania only with Romania’s agreement

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Wednesday after the meeting with his visiting Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novak that it is fundamental that the projects of interest are carried out in Romania only following an agreement of our country, that they do not discriminate based on ethnicity and that they are in accordance with Romanian, European and international law.

“I reiterated the importance of dialogue for the bilateral resolution of all aspects of interest and the avoidance of unilateral approaches that cannot lead to sustainable solutions. It is fundamental that the projects of interest are carried out in Romania only following Romania’s agreement, that they are not discriminatory based on ethnicity and are in accordance with Romanian, European and international law. In this context, we once again expressed our deep conviction that people belonging to national minorities contribute to building and strengthening bridges between their state of allegiance, the only one responsible for the protection of their rights, and their state of ethnicity,” the head of the state said at the Cotroceni Palace after his meeting with Hungarian President Katalin Novak.

Iohannis showed that the visits to Romania of officials from the neighboring country were among the topics discussed with his Hungarian counterpart.

“I very clearly emphasized the constant and principled position of the Romanian side, which refers to the need for a public discourse in the logic and spirit of our strategic partnership and of the Basic Political Treaty,” Klaus Iohannis underscored.

Iohannis assured Katalin Novak of the Romanian authorities’ and his own entire availability for the consolidation of dialogue and bilateral cooperation.

“Romania wants this cooperation with Hungary, an important neighbouring state, to be carried out in the best circumstances and have a positive dynamics, of further development, to the interest of the citizens in the two countries, regardless of their ethnical origin. To this end, both sides need to confer a real value to a fundamental instrument to our bilateral relations, the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Hungary, which in 2022, this year, celebrates 20 years since its launching. Romania is prepared to do this and I am counting on Mrs President Novak in the same sense, so that we might turn into reality the interests projects for our states and citizens,” said Iohannis.

The discussions between the two also aimed at the development opportunities of the economic and sectoral cooperation.

“It is gratifying to know that in 2021 and on the first half of this year we have already registered a significant increase in bilateral commercial exchanges,” Iohannis said.

The two officials also discussed the regional, European and global situation, deeply affected by the Russian Federation’s military aggression against Ukraine.

“Romania is fully in solidarity with Ukraine and we will continue to support it in all dimensions. I evoked the support offered by Romania to Ukraine, including the assistance given to over 2.2 million Ukrainian refugees who crossed our borders,” Iohannis pointed out.

In the discussions, the head of state stressed the need to support the Republic of Moldova, taking into account the multiple crises it is facing, as well as the advancement of its European path as a result of obtaining the status of a candidate for joining the European Union.

“I reiterated, together with the president, our consistent support for the European Union enlargement policy with the states in the Western Balkans,” concluded Iohannis.

In Romania all national minorities’ rights are observed, inter-ethnic tensions, artificial, inflated by politicians

President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Wednesday, after the meeting with his Hungarian counterpart, Katalin Novak, that in Romania the rights of all national minorities are respected and he emphasized that most topics related to inter-ethnic tensions are artificial and “inflated publicly” by some politicians.

“Obviously, there are issues that require more than a discussion when we talk about the rights of minorities in Romania, but allow me to start my answer by saying that in Romania the rights of all national minorities are respected, and even more, in Romania there are an example that we can present with pride: national minorities are represented in Parliament, even if numerically they do not obtain as many votes as are necessary for a mandate. This is called positive discrimination. It is our common interest and we discussed on widely this issue so that the rights of the Hungarian minority are fully respected, that they can live their culture, that they can use their mother tongue and so on. We agreed together that it is good for them to use the Romanian language as well,” said the president, at the Cotroceni Palace.

Iohannis pointed out that in Hungary and Romania there are politicians who want to profile themselves by exacerbating inter-ethnic tensions.

“It is regrettable, but we cannot ignore this and then these politicians who want to profile themselves, lest anyone think that they are looking for the good of a minority, come with arguments that cannot be shared by us. We believe that by discussing the problems that arise, by listening to each other, we can eliminate a lot of this tension. Most of the themes, we have to admit, are artificial, they are brought up and inflated publicly by politicians who want to use some existing differences to promote themselves. (.. .) Summa summarum, I emphasize that many of these tensions are artificial and by the involvement of both parties they can be considerably diminished in the interest of Romanians and ethnic Hungarians,” Klaus Iohannis said.

Compiled from Agerpres

Photo: www.presidency.ro