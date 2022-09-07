JusMin Predoiu: Justice law bills, an objective within CVM, NRRP on which accession to Schengen depends

The bills of justice laws represent an objective within the CVM, Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience plan (PNRR) and at the same time an objective on which our country’s accession to the Schengen area depends, declared, on Tuesday, the Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, in the first meeting of the Joint Special Parliamentary Commission for the examination of laws in the field of justice.

According to Predoiu, the project of justice laws, started in 2020, which remained unfinished, is necessary because “it was complained about by the Romanian judiciary, because the citizens are still dissatisfied with justice and its performance and not least because it is an objective within the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, within the PNRR and at the same time an objective on which our accession to the Schengen area implicitly depends.”

He then presented the parliamentarians with the main content elements of the three draft laws: the draft law on the status of judges and prosecutors, the one on judicial organization and the draft law on the Superior Council of the Magistracy, as they were adopted by the Government.

Save Romania Union (USR) MP Stelian Ion requested, on Tuesday, the leadership of the Joint Special Parliamentary Commission for the Examination of Laws in the Justice Field to show flexibility regarding the debate of the three proposed projects, arguing that they are extremely important to be debated within a short term and that they do not have the opinion of the Venice Commission.