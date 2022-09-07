PM Ciuca: 2,098 Romanians affected by the cancellation of Blue Air flights turned to the consular services.  TAROM announces that it will make every effort to help Romanians affected by the operator

As many as 2,098 Romanian citizens affected by the cancellation of Blue Air flights turned to the consular services, according to the data received, on Wednesday morning, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, specifying that all line ministries and institutions will be involved for bringing to the country those affected by the decisions of the airline.

“Several Romanian citizens were stranded in several airports and, in this sense, starting last night we took the decision to intervene to support Romanian citizens. They are clearly affected by the suspension of these flights. And the line ministries have taken the necessary measures, so that we can support them to return home. All these steps must be done in compliance with the law and the funds allocated from the state budget must be recovered from the company that generated this situation. As such, in this sense, I ask the National Agency for Consumer Protection to closely follow and monitor the entire process, and at the level of line ministries to ensure the functioning of all the structures that have been nominated to deal with this situation, 24 hours a day, throughout the period in which the government decision that we will adopt in today’s meeting will be active,” declared Nicolae Ciuca at the beginning of the government sitting.

Blue Air Aviation announced on Tuesday that it is suspending until Monday, September 12, all flights scheduled to depart from Romanian airports, due to the seizure of all the company’s accounts by the Ministry of the Environment, which makes it impossible for the company to pay the current costs, necessary for the operation of daily flights .

More than 3,000 passengers were affected by the airline’s decision.

Romanians stranded at airports abroad following the suspension of flights by the Blue Air airline can request help at the consular sections of the Romanian embassies or by calling the telephone number 0040751084537, managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), and will be brought to the country by TAROM aircraft, announced on Tuesday the spokesperson of the Government, Dan Carbunaru.

On July 14, ANPC slapped fines worth two million euros on Blue Air for the cancellation of more than 11,000 flights between April 30, 2021 and April 30, 2022, and forced the company to return the money to customers within a maximum of ten days for all flights cancelled.

TAROM announces that it will make every effort to help Romanians affected by Blue Air flights

The TAROM company will make all the necessary efforts to meet the needs of Romanian citizens affected by the suspension of Blue Air flights, the national airline operator announced on Wednesday.

“In the current context related to the suspension of Blue Air Company flights, TAROM specifies that, although it is in a period with a very busy flight schedule and a load factor that uses the maximum capacity of the aircraft’s transport capacity, it will make all the necessary efforts to meet the needs of the affected Romanian citizens, who are currently stuck at various airports abroad,” the company’s representatives claim in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Also, TAROM specifies that it will supplement the operating capacity and introduce special runs during this period.

“We will analyze carefully, and as always, we will make intensive efforts to supplement the operating capacity and identify solutions for introducing special flights in this difficult context,” the company representatives say.

Wizz Air announces special fares for Blue Air passengers

Wizz Air offers flights at special fares for Blue Air customers affected by the operator’s decision to suspend all scheduled flights from Romanian airports until Monday, September 12.

According to a Wizz Air press release, sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, affected passengers can book tickets on Wizz Air flights with fares starting at 49.99 euros using the Blue Air reservation code.

Compiled from Agerpres