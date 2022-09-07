Portuguese Foreign Minister in Bucharest: Thank you Romania, as a partner, for the support offered to Ukraine

The Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joao Gomes Cravinho, thanked Romania on Wednesday for the support that our country offered to Ukraine.

I had the opportunity to thank you as a NATO ally and as a partner of Romania in the European Union for the support offered to Ukraine, humanitarian support and more. You took care of so many Ukrainian refugees. I also thanked for the support offered by Romania so that the Ukrainians can face these situations. We know the situation and Portugal will continue to collaborate with Romania, for example in the military field, so that our common effort within NATO is further consolidated, and the presence of the Portuguese army, the cooperation between our air forces, represent bases for the continuation of our common activity, declared the head of Portuguese diplomacy, according to the official translation, at the end of the meeting with his Romanian counterpart, Bogdan Aurescu.

Joao Gomes Cravinho added that “the situation and troubled times in which we live are the consequence of the Russian aggression, but at the same time they represent an opportunity for the countries that are at opposite ends of Europe (…) to exploit the perspectives that have arisen and to develop the convergence of points of view”.

Furthermore, the Portuguese official mentioned the presence of a community of approximately 30,000 Romanians in his country.

There are many Romanians in Portugal, who contribute particularly to our economic and social progress, and the Romanians are very well integrated, they are well seen in our country and represent a bridge between the two peoples, he appreciated.

The Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, specified that, in the discussions with his counterpart, the issue of our country’s accession to the Schengen Area was also addressed.

“I thanked the minister for the strong support provided so far by Portugal and which will continue for Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area,” said Aurescu, according to Agerpres.

The Portuguese Foreign Minister was invited to the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy (RADR), which runs until Thursday. He participated, within RADR, in the discussion “The impact of the war in Ukraine on security on the Eastern Flank of NATO. Implications for the Black Sea region and beyond”, together with the Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zbigniew Rau.

President Iohannis, Portuguese ForMin discuss Portuguese companies’ interest to invest in Romania

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Wednesday Portuguese Republic Foreign Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho, who was on an official visit to Bucharest.

According to the Presidential Administration, President Klaus Iohannis appreciated on this occasion as well the excellent bilateral relation, enhanced not only by the cultural affinities, but also by the cooperation and projects in various areas, as well as by the converging objectives and the close coordination of the two countries on a European and international level.

President Iohannis highlighted the dynamics of the recent political dialogue, bringing to mind the visit of Prime Minister Antonio Costa to Romania, in the context of strengthening the cooperation in the area of security and defence between the two countries and hailed the presence of Minister Cravinho as a special guest in the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy, “a proof of the importance of the diplomatic dialogue and bilateral cooperation strengthening.”

Iohannis reiterated Romania’s appreciation for Portugal’s decision to participate in the NATO multi-national presence in Romania with a land force contingent and underscored the excellent cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries.

“Through this gesture of solidarity and unity, Portugal has joined the common efforts to consolidate the allied deterrence posture on the Eastern Flank,” reads the Presidential Administration release.

Based on the decisions made on the occasion of the visit of the Portuguese Prime Minister in Bucharest, Romania’s President encouraged the continuation of the collaboration demarches in the areas with special potential, such as defence, renewable energy, digital governance, the modernisation of the health systems, education, agriculture and environment.

President Klaus Iohannis and Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho had an opinion exchange on topical matters on the European agenda, generated mainly by the regional security situation and the development of the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The Portuguese Foreign Minister hailed the dynamics of the high-level political dialogue and the excellent cooperation between Romania and Portugal, including in the context of the Portuguese military presence in Romania, appreciating the similitude of stances in terms of foreign policy.

He highlighted the important role of the Romanian community in Portugal in consolidating the connections between the two countries, appreciating its integration and contribution to the development of the Portuguese economy and society.

The Portuguese Foreign Minister also underscored the interest of Portuguese companies in investing in Romania in areas such as energy, agriculture or health.

PM Ciuca, Portuguese ForMin highlight dynamic cooperation in defence

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday had a meeting with Portuguese Republic Foreign Affairs Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho, in which context the two officials appreciated the quality of the bilateral relation and made a stage assessment of the initiatives on the consolidation of the sectoral cooperation agreed on the occasion of the visit of the Portuguese Prime Minister this spring.

According to a Government press release, the Romanian-Portuguese dynamic cooperation in the defence area has been highlighted, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca having voiced special appreciations for the Portuguese military presence on Romania’s territory and the active contribution to the consolidation of the allied defence and deterrence posture on the Eastern Flank.

In context, he voiced the interest of the Romanian side in extending the Portuguese military presence in Romania.

The opinion exchanges also focused on the measures to manage energy costs and the regional security agenda, in the context of the war in Ukraine, having noted in this respect the similarity in both sides’ assessment.

At the same time, Prime Minister Ciuca highlighted the importance of fully implementing the decisions made in the NATO Summit in Madrid, in the sense of strengthening the allied posture on the Eastern Flank and appreciatively took note of the active support offered by Portugal to Romania’s goal of joining the Schengen Area.

Regarding the meeting with the Portuguese Minister, the Romanian Prime Minister said in a message on the Government’s Twitter page that the meeting reconfirmed Portugal’s and Romania’s attitude concerning the situation in Europe.

“My meeting with FM Joao Cravinho reconfirmed the like-mindedness of Romania and Portugal regarding the situation in Europe. Our countries have opportunities to develop further bilateral cooperation. Energy, digitalization, agriculture, health are some key sectors,” Ciuca wrote on Twitter.

Compiled from Agerpres