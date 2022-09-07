tbi bank helps students pay for their accommodation at the private West Gate Studios campus in interest-free installments

For most students, the start of the school year means financial efforts to ensure the cost of living and studying at the university of choice and accommodation arrangements can often represent a significant expense.

To help students in the current delicate economic climate, tbi bank launched a financing solution that allows students to pay for their accommodation at the private premium West Gate Studios student campus, located in the western area of Bucharest, in 10 interest-free installments.

Financing can be obtained quickly, 100% online and remotely, which reduces risks and increases the efficiency and speed of the process. tbi’s solutions allows students to cover the full accommodation cost at the beginning of the university year and repay later, in monthly installments without interest or fees.

“We all know that life as a student can be beautiful but also comes with challenges. Many students rely on their parents’ financial support throughout university or depend on modest incomes specific to a first job. This financing tool is very effective in alleviating financial pressures faced by future professionals during their studies, helping them pay for their accommodation in an accessible way that fits their needs”, said Ionut Sabadac, VP Merchant Solutions, tbi.

West Gate Studios is a private campus located in the West Gate Business District comprising 800 studios and apartments with a total capacity of 1,600 beds. Students have access to a swimming pool, fitness room, an event space, a restaurant, a library, parking, dry cleaning and private medical services. It offers both modern, comfortable accommodation and multiple options for study and leisure. As part of the on-campus community, young people enjoy the comfort of fully furnished and equipped accommodation, increased security (24-hour monitoring and security), programmes and activities such as sports competitions, themed parties and workshops.