Directimo is set to launch in UAE as Dubai records highest real estate transactions

Bucharest-based proptech startup Directimo announced Wednesday the appointment of Mike Hapoianu as its CEO for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as well as the opening of the company’s office in Dubai.

Mike Hapoianu will lead the company’s operations in Dubai and business development in the region amid a bullish residential investment market.

With extensive business growth and real estate experience in Romania, the United States, Poland, Turkey, and CEE, Mike Hapoianu previously spearheaded leasing management on behalf of regional REPE, Portland Trust, backed by ARES Management. Prior to his role at Portland Trust, Mike served as General Manager of Mindspace Romania & Poland, a global, high-end coworking provider.

“Directimo, the proptech platform that reports straight from the source a complete offer of properties for sale, is the company that I believe in 100%, giving me the opportunity to open new markets for it. I have a common vision with the Directimo founders, who trust me to lead this new and vibrant market full of possibilities. Professionally, my new role is the ideal opportunity to accomplish what I know best, what I am passionate about, and to materialize the experience gained over the last 22 years in several markets’, said Mike Hapoianu, CEO of Directimo UAE.

Directimo is an innovative prop-tech platform offering innovative tools for both real estate developers and agents. Thanks to the already demonstrated traction in the Romanian market, and considering the significant potential of the target market, Directimo will accelerate the company’s growth in international markets and invest in even more advanced developing technology for buyers and brokers.

Directimo sets apart by offering digital tools that integrate technology and real estate professionals’ know-how. The development of Directimo was achieved organically and involved significant investments. In 2021, its total sales in Romania surpassed 50 million euros.

One of the greatest challenges for any leader and entrepreneur is to grow a business in a new territory, according to Mike Hapoianu. “The major cultural and business contrasts are essential to consider when doing business in the UAE. The multiculturalism in Dubai, with expats being 90% of the population, comes with many benefits, but also with the challenge that each business partner behaves specifically, and sets their expectations differently. And that’s fascinating! Living and working before in countries like the United States, Romania, Israel, Turkey, Poland, and Bulgaria is an advantage for quickly adapting to the local business culture”, says Mike Hapoianu.

Directimo has launched a new 1 million euro seed investment, already confirmed at 70% by business partners and angel investors. The technology has been enhanced at the user experience level and provides an innovative platform for the real estate ecosystem.