FINS: Where and what do young Romanians want to study abroad?

According to FINS, 60% of young Romanian people who want to study in Europe choose Bachelor’s programs in The Netherlands, followed by Great Britain, Belgium and Denmark

Most of those who apply for loans for Master’s degree programs chose Great Britain, The Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium and Italy

Most of the students choose engineering or business administration programs

FINS, a non-banking financial institution offering study loans to young people who want to study in Europe, Great Britain, Switzerland or Romania, analyzed their preferences when it comes to study destinations in Europe. According to FINS, 60% of young people who applied for a loan want to study for their Bachelor’s degree in The Netherlands. Countries such as Great Britain, Germany, Belgium and Denmark are also top preferences.

Regarding their Master’s degrees, 20% of people who apply for a FINS loan choose Great Britain. Students also go to The Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium and Italy. Another 20% of the loan applications are for studies in Germany, Denmark, France, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden and Portugal.

Most young people are looking for Bachelor’s or Master’s degrees in engineering, be it aeronautical, mechanical or biomedical, but also business, choosing management, economics or marketing. The preferences top is completed by IT & others, from game design to data science, but young people also choose more artistic domains such as applied arts (fashion, animation, film making) or architecture and interior design. There is also a growing interest in medicine, one of the most competitive areas, as well as international relations.

According to FINS data, most of the young people who applied for a study loan are Romanians and Greeks, joined by students from Estonia, Lithuania, France, Poland, Italy, Hungary and Letonia.

About FINS

FINS is part of the EDUCATIVA Group and it is a non-banking financial institution, launched in 2019. FINS offers study loans of up to 25,000 euros for Bachelor’s and Master’s programs in Europe, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Romania. The assessment process for obtaining credit is based exclusively on the personal and academic profile of the high school and college students, which facilitates obtaining credit without a bank history, employment, income, other guarantees or co-debtors (*for study programs in the EU).

Photo: www.pixabay.com