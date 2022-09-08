Court of Account’s head: We wish our audit missions to be carried out in real time, in order to be relevant

The Court of Accounts makes reports with a very large number of pages, elaborated in a language sometimes too technical and which present conclusions about what happened two years ago, but it needs to create a report that shows the value created by the state institutions for the life of the citizen, of the communities, said, on Thursday, the President of the Romanian Court of Accounts, Mihai Busuioc.

“That is why, and here I evoke the solution presented in the book I have talked to you about (The End of Accounting, ed. n.), it is necessary to create a report that shows the value created by the state institutions for the life of the citizen, of the communities and useful to the one who accesses it: synthesized and timely information provided. That is why, in the current complicated context, marked by the pandemic and the geopolitical tumult, I started together with my colleagues a programme of modernization, of cultural change in the organization, of diversification, which emphasizes multidisciplinarity, by gradually orienting towards several performance audit missions, by setting up audit teams with various expertise, by orienting the analyses by fields and by producing an annual public report that presents figures and analyses relevant, in due time,” Mihai Busuioc said, at the international conference “Romanian Court of Accounts – Digitisation in Audit”.

“We want our audit missions to be carried out in real time, in order to be relevant, to strengthen our relationship and collaboration with Parliament and, as the quality of the reports increases, to publish them all. I am aware that the change will not happen at the end of this 5-year period, which will exceed my mandate as president, but I hope that it will be continued by the one who will come in my place. However, a small signal I got this year. A congratulatory letter, of thanks from the Chamber of Deputies, for the way in which the court’s annual public report was conceived. It’s just a timid start, but it gives us courage. This transformation that I have undertaken will not mean the end of accounting in the Romanian Court of Accounts. But I hope it will be a signal for all the state institutions involved in the specific regulatory area of public accounting, financial reporting, in public control and audit, that a change is needed,” said Mihai Busuioc (photo).

PM Ciuca: We need real support in public money’s efficient management

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday that the objective of the Court of Accounts is that of “a strong, independent institution, able to exercise an efficient control over all state entities”, noting that the digitisation represents a real challenge for the Government and for the state institutions, and at the Court of Accounts this process is treated with “seriousness and responsibility”.

“I feel honored to participate in the anniversary of an institution whose founding act bears the signature of Mihail Kogalniceanu, president of the Council of Ministers at that time. We are celebrating, today, 30 years since the re-establishment by law of the Court of Accounts. The institution we celebrate today has, however, a history of 158 years, and this age demonstrates how important the Court of Accounts is in the proper functioning of the Romanian state,” said Nicolae Ciuca, at the International Conference “Romanian Court of Accounts – Digitization in Audit”.

“The establishment of financial discipline in the spending of public money is not an easy mission, given that we are talking about thousands of entities that are subject to audit and control, to which are added over 1.5 million individuals and legal entities, who come into one form or another in contact with public money. Also, the Audit authority is the only one empowered to audit the European non-reimbursable funds that Romania receives annually and to report this to the European Union. There are multiple responsibilities and I congratulate you for the way you manage them and ensure that the public money is spent correctly and transparently,” the Premier said.

He thanked the representatives of the Court of Auditors “for the open and transparent partnership”.

“We need real and consistent support in the efficient management of public money in order to contribute together to the change of the Romanian society for the better,” the Prime minister stressed.

Court of Accounts, example of good practice, Speaker Marcel Ciolacu says

Collaboration between Parliament and the Court of Accounts needs to be strengthened, said Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader, on Thursday, adding that there are many positive examples regarding the Court’s activity, such as the report from the pandemic in which “all Romanians were able to see what tens of millions of euros were spent on while they were kept locked inside their houses”.

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies stated that there is a need to strengthen the collaboration between the bodies, “especially by setting up, at the parliamentary level, certain committees to analyse the audit reports and determine the main institutions involved to implement the recommendations of the Court. Moreover, the feedback following the reports of the Court of Accounts can constitute a solid starting point for the parliamentary activity regarding the amendment of the legislative framework in which the institutions carry out their activity”.

He also said that “30 years after its re-establishment, the Court of Accounts of Romania is carrying on the legacy given by its founding parents: watching over the judicious spending of public money in the interest of the citizen”.

Compiled from Agerpres