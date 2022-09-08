Report on climate change, launched in public debate at Cotroceni Presidential Palace: Chaotic climate transition could mean significant losses to Romania

A chaotic climate transition could mean significant losses to Romania, both in terms of competitiveness against other countries in the region and attracting investments, as well as in terms of implementing sustainable projects and creating multiplying effects in the economy, reads a report called “Containing the impact of climate change: an integrated approach for Romania.”

The report, which was released on Thursday, is available on the official website of the Presidential Administration and it is under public debate for 30 days.

The document presents an analysis of Romania’s challenges with its transition to green energy. According to the report, six counties collectively responsible for 65% of Romania’s greenhouse gas emissions will be the most affected as far as the green transition goes: Hunedoara, Gorj, Dolj, Prahova, Galati and Mures.

In fact, they are beneficiaries of European funds included in the Just Transition Mechanism to mitigate the negative impact of the transition.

“Thus, in the most ambitious scenario from the climate point of view (according to the European Green Deal), by 2030 around 1,500 jobs would be lost in Dolj, 3,400 jobs in Gorj, 1,500 in Hunedoara and approximately 500 in Galati. In Mures, the European Green Deal, although it would not have a significant impact on jobs, would bring with it more economic activity in the industrial production and construction sector, which would compensate for the losses in the energy and public utilities sector. Prahova would lose 2,000 jobs,” reads the report.

According to the same document, “in 2021, Romania faced a record number of nowcasting severe weather warnings (the so-called ‘code red’ alerts) issued by the National Weather Administration (ANM), and specialists warn that these will become more and more frequent amidst climate change.”

Thus, “the orderly progress of the climate transition will require taking up guidelines to be followed until 2030 and 2050, regardless of the parties in power.”

“Major changes in direction along the way and hesitations can lead to a messy transition. A cross-party pact is therefore important for the implementation of the measures in this report. The report includes measures in which central public institutions play an essential role in implementation, as implementing actors or as catalysts, conductors of the actions of local public authorities, NGOs, corporations.”

Given the rapid pace of climate change and the new European policies in the area, “it is important for Romania to come up with a consistent and integrated national response.”

“As a central part of the solution, the development of new public policies or the adjustment of existing ones can be distinguished in order to contain the unfavorable impact of the green transition and maximise the benefits of the green recovery process. For this to happen, data are needed, data that are correctly collected, verified and easily available to those who have to make decisions or put forth public policies,” the authors of the report point out.

Thus, the energy transition “should generate fair results for the workers in the most affected industries and for the communities they belong to, but also for the rest of society potentially negatively affected by chaotic economic transformations.”

“Procedurally, the just energy transition is the information, consultation and involvement of communities and social groups affected in the transition process and in the public response actions planned within this process,” the report also shows.

According to a release of the Presidential Administration, president Klaus Iohannis is actively involved in national and international efforts to combat climate change and to strengthen public policies that make climate transition possible. The source specifies that the head of state decided to establish a working group which, in 2022, carried out its activity on this issue, at the level of the Presidential Administration, under the coordination of the Department of Climate and Sustainability.

Made up of Romanian experts from the country and abroad, the working group identified a series of challenges facing Romania in the context of climate change, as well as a set of measures to effectively respond to them, all gathered in the Report “Limiting climate change and its impact: an integrated approach for Romania”.

According to the source, scientific studies and atypical weather phenomena that are occurring more and more frequently – extreme heat waves, historic drought and recent wildfires – indicate the acceleration of global warming with tangible and indisputable negative implications for our country.

“Adequately approaching climate transition results in both ensuring a healthy environment and preventing extreme weather phenomena and associated natural disasters, as well as expanded access to clean energy, job creation and green economic growth. In order to benefit from the positive effects of climate transition, a holistic approach is necessary, with public policies based on data and science, as a response to international developments and to the ‘Fit for 55’ Package. The Report drawn up by the working group established at the level of the Presidential Administration contributes to the definition of a integrated approaches at the national level,” the press release also reads.

The Presidential Administration specifies that the launch of the public debate on the report for a period of one month requires the centralization of points of view sent in writing to the e-mail address clima@presidency.ro, as well as a series of meetings with entities interested in the field of climate change, representatives of the academic and research environment, of the business environment and of NGOs.

“The opinions and constructive contributions of those who want to engage in the debate will generate the improvement of the measures proposed in the Report ‘Limiting climate change and its impact: an integrated approach for Romania’,” adds the source.

PM Ciuca: Agriculture, quality of life affected by drought facing Romania

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared that this year Romania has faced a drought that seriously affected not only agriculture, but also the quality of life of the people.

“It is clear that climate change affects, in the long term, the agriculture, public health, the energy system, transport and, of course, biodiversity. This is precisely why we have taken concrete measures and actions to help those affected by the effects of the drought,” said the head of the Government, at the launch of the report “Limiting climate change and its impact: an integrated approach for Romania”, an event that was organized at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Ciuca showed that one of the measures of the Executive refers to the allocation of the necessary funds for the execution of rehabilitation works and investments in the irrigation systems, in order to be able to maintain the system in operation and increase its capacity.

Nicolae Ciuca recalled that the Interministerial Committee on Climate Change he coordinates, was established in April. The Prime Minister spoke about the need to adapt specific policies, in order to reach European milestones regarding the green economy.

Minister Bolos: Most ambitious climate action by 2030, closure or transformation of some industrial activities

The Minister of Investments and European Projects, Marcel Bolos, declared on Thursday that climate change represents one of the biggest challenges facing humanity at the global level and showed that the most important and ambitious climate action in Romania, by 2030, is the set of measures aimed at accelerating the transition to climate neutrality, by closing or transforming some industrial activities in Dolj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Mures, Prahova and Galati counties.

“It is very clear to all of us that climate change affects agriculture, public health, the energy system, transport and biodiversity in the long term,” said Bolos.

The minister specified that a percentage of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) allocation goes to investments that contribute to the fulfillment of the EU’s climate objectives and showed that through this document 2,000 public residential and heritage buildings and 1,500 blocks of flats will be renovated and there will be a National Register of Buildings.

He also added that for the current programming period in the cohesion policy there are calls for projects aimed at energy efficiency worth 1 billion euros and 500,000 million euros for local authorities and the business environment.

The minister participated in the launch of the public debate on the report “Limiting climate change and its impact: an integrated approach for Romania”, which took place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Compiled from Agerpres