The Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection Hotel registers solid results over 1 year of activity

The Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection, a unique, premium project in the local leisure and hospitality sector, marks one year of activity with solid results and new development plans.

During the first twelve months of activity, the company has focused on expanding the service portfolio, creating new 360 degrees experiences for its guests, as well as attracting new talents in its hospitality team.

With record occupancy rate and bookings, as well as 25% increase in personnel, the 5-star hotel is further committed in continuing its development plans.

“It has been a great year, full of challenges and new projects that led to great achievements. Considering the overall economic environment, we managed to secure over 50% average occupancy rate in our first year of activity. Furthermore, the last months have been at 80-85% occupancy, and we are sold out in the following months. These results reflect our operational experience, great teams and best partners and collaborators.”, said Ausra Lucinskaite, General Manager, Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection Hotel.

Its downtown position, history and architecture secured the 5-star hotel 70% abroad bookings. In terms of travelling purpose, 70% of the bookings in the last year came from the business segment.

Regarding their preferences and requirements, business guests book over weekdays and they are mostly interested in the hotel’s dining experience and wellness services. On the other hand, leisure guests usually book long weekends.

For the autumn season, The Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection hotel will launch new activities designed for its guests, such as the Marmorosch Brunch, special pop-up activations or fashion shows in partnership with local designers.

Over high demand and booking rates, the hotel plans to open an additional capacity for the SPA area and considers building a hotel terrace to further enhance the guest experience.

Following a 42-million-euro investment, The Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection hotel is the largest project of Lithuanian independent hotel operator Apex Alliance.