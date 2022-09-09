Energy Minister Popescu: Romania, Bulgaria will join forces for winter energy supply

Romania and Bulgaria will join forces to prepare for winter in terms of energy supply, Romanian Energy minister Virgil Popescu wrote on Facebook on Friday.

“Today I am at the works of the Energy Council, which is taking place in Brussels. On this occasion, I had a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Energy from Bulgaria, Hristov Rossen, to discuss the importance of regional cooperation for the operation of the European Energy Platform for the joint procurement of natural gas as well as the operation of the Vertical Gas Corridor and the Trans-Balkan Corridor in order to ensure an increased energy stability in the region,” Popescu said.

He added that Romania and Bulgaria will join forces regarding winter preparations and the role of domestic resources with band production in ensuring energy independence and security of supply.