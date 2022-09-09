Messages of condolence from Bucharest at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Flag lowered to half-mast at British Embassy in Bucharest: Queen was the very spirit of Great Britain

President Iohannis: Reign of Queen Elizabeth II shaped modern history, Romanians are with the British people and the Royal Family

President Klaus Iohannis sent, on Thursday, a message of condolence on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, stating that the reign of the British monarch represents “an exceptional symbol of loyalty and commitment to public service”.

“Sincere condolence on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty’s reign, which spanned seven decades, shaped modern history and represents an exceptional symbol of loyalty and commitment to public service. Romanians are with the British people and the Royal Family,” the president wrote on Twitter.

Patriarch Daniel: A friend of the Romanian people and, in particular, of the Romanian Orthodox Church

The Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Daniel, sent a message of condolence at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, in which he emphasized that the former British sovereign “was a constant friend of the Romanian people and, in particular, of the Romanian Orthodox Church”.

“We are deeply moved by the passing to the Lord of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the beloved mother of Your Majesty and Sovereign of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, on September 8, 2022, in which we celebrate, in the Orthodox Church, the Nativity of the Most Holy Mother of God and the Ever-Virgin Mary. We know the close connection that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had with the Royal Family of Romania, especially with the former King Mihai of Romania, whom she appreciated so much,” reads the message sent by the Primate of the Romanian Orthodox Church to King Charles III.

The Patriarch recalls that “at the same time, Her Majesty was a constant friend of the Romanian people and, in particular, of the Romanian Orthodox Church, in the endeavor to go through the difficult times of the communist dictatorship.”

“Last but not least, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II remained in our consciousness as a constant supporter of the Romanians who settled in the United Kingdom and, in general, of Romania, being inspired by the steadfast manifestation of love and appreciation of Your Majesty for our country and people. In these moments of great sorrow and grief for the British Royal Family and for Your Majesty, personally, we pray that the noble soul of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will rest in the peace, light and love of the Most Holy Trinity. Her eternal remembrance from generation to generation!”, Patriarch Daniel said

Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest: Queen Elizabeth II, a symbol of devotion to the people she has served and a touchstone for political leaders from all over the world

In a message of condolence on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Roman Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest Aurel Perca states that the former British sovereign represents a symbol of devotion to the people she has served and a touchstone for political leaders from all over the world.

“We learned with sadness the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. On behalf of the community of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Bucharest, together with His Holiness Ioan Robu, Metropolitan Archbishop emeritus, and the Most Reverend Cornel Damian, Auxiliary Bishop, we pray for the eternal rest of Queen Elizabeth and that the Lord offers solace and support to His Majesty King Charles III, the members of the Royal Family of Great Britain and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth,” the message of the Catholic prelate reads.

The archbishop notes that in the person of Queen Elizabeth II the Romanian people had a friend and a faithful supporter.

“We particularly remember that Queen Elizabeth has always been present in the life of the Romanian Royal Family, and that throughout her existence she cultivated a relationship of friendship and affection towards King Mihai I, also a descendant of Queen Victoria. We pray that the Holy Virgin Mary, on whose Nativity Day Her Majesty the Queen was called to eternal life, intercedes for the repose of her soul. Requiem aeternam dona ei, Domine, et lux perpetua luceat ei! Requiescat in pace!,” is the message of Monsignor Aurel Perca.

Flag lowered to half-mast at British Embassy in Bucharest: Queen was the very spirit of Great Britain

The British flag was lowered to half-mast at the headquarters of the British diplomatic mission in Bucharest, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our flag at the British Embassy Bucharest has been lowered to half-mast in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was the very spirit of Great Britain – and that spirit will endure,” is the message published on Friday on the Facebook page of the British Embassy in Romania.

Online Book of Condolence on British Royal House page announces the UK Embassy in Bucharest

An online Book of Condolence is open at www.royal.uk for people who want to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the British Embassy in Bucharest reports on Friday.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Royal Family and to the people of Great Britain, the Realms and the Commonwealth, in this period of immense pain,” says a press release of the diplomatic mission.