NNDKP assists International Game Technology PLC (IGT) in the acquisition of iSoftBet

Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen (NNDKP) successfully assisted International Game Technology PLC (IGT), one of the global leaders in gaming, in a multi-jurisdictional transaction for the acquisition of iSoftBet, an online games supplier and content aggregator. The transaction included the jurisdictions of Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Malta, Romania and the UK and the total deal value amounted to approximately EUR 160 million.

NNDKP provided legal assistance with the Romanian law aspects regarding the local entity and was involved in all stages of the transaction, from the due diligence analysis and negotiation of the transaction documentation to its successful completion and the registration of the transfer of shares with the competent authority.

The core NNDKP team involved in the project consisted of Razvan Vlad, Partner with the Corporate/M&A practice, and Vlad Anghel, Senior Associate within the same practice, along with a multidisciplinary team of colleagues advising on relevant areas of interest related to the transaction.

“NNDKP continues to reaffirm its drive to assist clients active in the gaming industry, a very dynamic field that challenges the usual path for closing M&A transactions. We would like to thank the IGT team for giving us the opportunity to contribute to an ambitious project which will strengthen IGT Group capabilities and presence in the market. We also thank our colleagues from Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, who served as global legal counsel to IGT, and Firon Bar Nir team, who acted as legal advisors of the seller, for the wonderful cooperation throughout the transaction”, said Razvan Vlad, Partner Corporate/M&A practice, NNDKP.

