PeliPartners assisted GTC in the sale of Cascade Office Building to Crown Holding

PeliPartners assisted GTC, one of the leading commercial real estate companies in CEE region developing high standard, modern office and retails properties, in the process of selling the A-class Cascade Office Building, one of the landmark office buildings in central Bucharest, via a share deal to Hungarian Crown Holding Kft. a real estate investment company active on the Hungarian and Romanian real estate market. GTC previously acquired the Cascade Office Building in 2017.

Our contribution included extensive assistance throughout the entire process regarding drafting the transaction documents, negotiation and signing processes.

The PeliPartners team was led by Antonia Nica–photo (Senior Associate) and included Oana Bucșa (Senior Associate) and Adelina Iordache (Associate), supervised by Francisc Peli (Managing Partner).

About PeliPartners

