PM Ciuca hails EC approving 4 billion euro worth investment programme

The decision of the European Commission on the basis of which the Government will make four billion euros available to the Romanian economy represents an important breath of fresh air for companies affected by the consequences of the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday.

“I welcome the decision made today by the European Commission through which we will make four billion euros available to the Romanian economy, an important breath of fresh air for companies affected by the consequences of the war in Ukraine. It is the result of the Government’s collaboration with the European institutions reflected, this time, in coordinated and effective measures to protect investments and jobs, to support the national economy. In complicated times, such as the one we are going through, investors’ access to financing is a determining factor for the future of any business project. Liquidity assured through the 3.6 billion euros available in the form of loan guarantees and the budget of 390 million euros in direct grants will provide financing to companies developing businesses in all sectors of activity affected by Russia’s illegal and unjustified aggression in Ukraine,” Nicolae Ciuca said.

The Head of the Executive explained that, following the EC decision, starting next week, Romanian entrepreneurs can register on the www.imminvest.ro platform to access the funds available through the IMM INVEST PLUS Programme, for any of its components – IMM INVEST, AGRO IMM INVEST, IMM PROD, GARANT CONSTRUCT, INNOVATION and RURAL INVEST.

“The national funds allocated to investments, integrated with the European resources that Romania benefits from, are development anchors for our economic and social project. Doubled by the reforms started by the Government, of stability, legislative coherence and open dialogue with the business environment, they represent solid arguments for attracting investors and developing the Romanian economy,” the Prime Minister concluded, according to Agerpres.

The European Commission has approved an aid scheme for Romania, worth four billion euros (approximately 19.7 billion lei), in order to support businesses in all sectors in the context of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, according to an EC press release.