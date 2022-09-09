President Iohannis: Control, audit of the use of public resources become essential in the current context

On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis awarded decorations to several presidents of supreme audit institutions from European states, including the president of the Court of Accounts of Romania, Mihai Busuioc.

The head of state said that, in the current context, the control and audit of the use of public resources become essential.

“The European climate, the crises and the war in our vicinity, but especially the related challenges urge us to unity and solidarity, and your presence today, here, is more proof that the European family can overcome these troubled times through a common and coordinated effort. In this context, the role of control and audit institutions becomes even more important in the institutional architecture, but also decisive for the way in which, together, we will manage to overcome periods of crisis. The efficiency of public policies and the quality of governance are the faithful expression of the manner in which state authorities fulfill their mission. The control and audit of the use of public resources become essential in the current context, and the relevant institutions must adjust their structure, their way of working and interaction so as to respond to the demands of allocation and use of resources as judiciously as possible,” said the head of state, at the award ceremony that took place at the Cotroceni Palace.

He congratulated the Romanian Court of Accounts on the occasion of its 30th anniversary since re-establishment and underscored the need for the institution to become a promoter of discipline and responsibility, while highlighting the increased importance of the educational and preventive role of the control and audit activities.

President Klaus Iohannis bestowed the National Order “Star of Romania” in the rank of Grand Officer to the President of the Court of Audit of the Republic of Austria, Secretary General of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions, Dr. Kraker Margit, to the President of the European Court of Auditors, Lehne Klaus-Heiner, to the First President of the Court of Accounts of the French Republic, Secretary General of the Association of Francophone Supreme Audit Institutions, Moscovici Pierre; The National Order “Star of Romania” in the rank of Knight to the President of the Court of Accounts of Romania, Busuioc Mihai, and to Stefan Viorel, member of the European Court of Accounts; The National Order “Star of Romania” in the rank of Commander to the Auditor General of the National Audit Office of the Republic of Estonia, Holm Janar, to the President of the Court of Accounts of the Republic of Moldova, Lupu Marian, and to the president of the Court of Accounts of the Portuguese Republic, Tavares Jose.

Photo: www.presidency.ro