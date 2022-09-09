Proptech startup Bright Spaces partners with Bruntwood Works and expands its presence in the UK

Bright Spaces has signed a partnership with UK-based commercial property developer Bruntwood Works to launch a visualisation and leasing platform for West Village Leeds – part of Bruntwood Works’ £200m Pioneer programme to create cutting-edge workspaces of the future

Digitalisation of real estate is accelerating, demonstrating the increasing importance of proptech solutions both for developers and tenants.

Proptech startup Bright Spaces has partnered with Bruntwood Works to present a virtual representation of West Village Leeds and its available spaces to future customers. The 3D model will showcase virtual walk through technology and allow viewings to be requested digitally. This partnership is based on the common drive for innovation and desire to be closer to today’s customers’ needs through an advanced, 3D-digital twin based solution. The virtual visualisation of the West Village Leeds development is aimed to offer a more immersive view of the project, meeting clients’ requirements for tech solutions and to accelerate the leasing process.

Bruntwood Works is one of the UK’s leading property providers and is firmly embedded in its cities and regions. It blends work and lifestyle to create spaces that encourage interaction and create communities. Its workspace, retail and leisure offering is design-led, people-driven and socially responsible. It creates, owns and manages over 5m sq ft of inspiring workspace environments. It offers everything from individual coworking desks and meeting rooms to fully managed offices and retail spaces, all in superb locations across Manchester, Cheshire, Leeds, Liverpool and Birmingham to help businesses thrive and grow. West Village Leeds will comprise innovative human-centric spaces designed to support wellbeing and productivity, that will centre around a newly-transformed courtyard and act as a place for local independent food and drink pop-ups, with restorative green spaces.

Sam Wilson, Director of Digital Solutions and Technology at Bruntwood Works: “We are committed to providing the very best experience for our customers, and our vision for West Village Leeds is to create a destination for the community to come together, that has creativity and collaboration at its heart. We believe innovative technology has a fundamental role to play in shaping the workplaces of the future, and our partnership with Bright Spaces is the next step in realising the landmark development for the region. With the work we’ve done together we’re allowing our customers to bring an empty space to life and see how great it could look when they move in. We look forward to working together to bring the vision to life.”

“The UK is a highly important market for us and we are grateful to be trusted by a major player in the country. Bruntwood Works’ extensive experience and know-how represent a major benefit for our development. We are growing our presence here, through collaborations with local clients and through our local office, to be opened soon. These steps are essential to our scaling at a European level and to our mission to become a digital universe for the built world.” – Bogdan Nicoara, CEO and Cofounder Bright Spaces.

Bright Spaces and Bruntwood Works will soon disclose more specific details about the digital solution and their plans moving forward. Digitalisation is the future of real estate and the two partners are committed to being at the forefront of innovation in real estate.