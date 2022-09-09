Registration starts for the OTP Charity Tour, a charity event dedicated to cycling lovers

Following the motto “Help comes on two wheels”, Yuppi Camp organizes the OTP Charity Tour during 22-25th of September 2022. The 4-day bike tour, conducted in partnership with the Master Ski & Bike Club Sports Association, is supported by OTP Bank Romania, and the proceeds from the participation fee will be used for organizing other Yuppi camps.

The ambassadors of the charity event are Gyula Fatér, CEO of OTP Bank Romania, and Moisa Florin Vianor, cyclist (Novak Cycling Academy). The charity tour is designed for amateur and semi-amateur cyclists. Those interested can opt for one-day sections, but also for the whole route. On average, 50-70 km will be cycled per day, in safe and well organised conditions (with resting points and breaks, accommodation, meals, etc.). The whole tour will take place on the following route: Brașov (start) – Baraolt – Odorheiu Secuiesc – Cristuru Secuiesc – Târgu Mureș and Camp Șăulia (finish).

“Participating in the OTP Charity Tour is a great opportunity to support Yuppi Camp’s experiential therapy programs for chronically ill children and their families, while also providing a special team-building program. It develops team spirit and encourages healthy lifestyles in the community. Every mile we travel, every donation helps us provide a carefree childhood for those who attend Yuppi Camps. Together, we make it possible for more families with ill children to reach the Yuppi camps”, stated László Zsuzsa, Executive President of Yuppi Camp.

“I practice and encourage cycling for a variety of reasons. On a personal level, it’s a proven means of relaxation for those with busy schedules, it keeps you fit and, in addition, gives you an unparalleled sense of freedom. On a social level, it is an environmentally friendly, economical, and healthy means of transport. I would love to see it included as much as possible in the landscape of our urban life. The OTP Charity Tour is about the passion for cycling, about the extraordinary views that can be admired on the Brașov – Târgu Mureș Street route, but it is also about something else, that I hope will attract as many participants as possible: chronically ill children to whom we can offer, through the Yuppi camps, a state of well-being and normality. I believe that no matter how many kilometres we cycle, at the end we will all prove that we are winners”, said Gyula Fatér, CEO of OTP Bank Romania.

OTP Bank supports this initiative for its dual purpose: encouraging alternative means of transport to reduce CO2 emissions and supporting a charitable cause. The money raised by the cyclists, together with the proceeds from participation fees, will give families with children suffering of cancer, diabetes, or other autoimmune diseases the opportunity to participate free of charge in Yuppi’s experimental therapy camps, where they will find a community and rediscover their inner strength and resources.

Registration is open on https://www.yuppicamp.ro/otpcharitytour/, until September 15, 2022.