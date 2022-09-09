Romanian start-up Flip.ro marks the iPhone 14 launch with a unique action in Cupertino, California

On September 7th, during the new iPhone launch, Flip sent a message in front of the Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California

Romanian start-up Flip.ro which buys, refurbishes, and sells smartphones, transforms the launch of the new iPhone into a relaunch.

On September 7th, during the launch of the new Apple smartphone, Flip.ro sent a message in front of the American tech giant’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, celebrating existing models but with much better prices for users.

During the launch event in the Apple campus in Cupertino, a LED screen TV truck went around displaying congratulations messages for the new iPhone, with phrases such as “We’re already celebrating the relaunch”, “This is not a launch. It’s a relaunch for re-used phones” or “The model is just a number” to encourage customers to be more sustainable and buy refurbished phones in excellent condition, out of hundreds of thousands of already existing models.

Moreover, on the same day, these messages were also displayed on the advertising screens in Times Square, NYC. Sentences such as “We are celebrating the relaunch of older models at a better price” caught the eye of passers by in the center of the Big Apple.

“We support a circular economy, so the launch of the new iPhone was the perfect moment for us to encourage users to do some smart shopping, especially since choosing a refurbished smartphone is more sustainable for both their wallets and the planet” say Flip.ro founders – George Moroianu, Alin Luca and Alex Burghelia.

In the first semester of 2022, Flip.ro recorded a fiscal value 3 times higher than for the same period of last year. Up until now, Flip.ro bought and sold over 170.000 smartphones for over 100.000 clients. In addition, Apple is the most popular brand on the website.

Flip.ro got investments of 8M euros from eMAG Ventures to strengthen their expansion plans. Recently, the company expanded to Bulgaria, while in the near future Flip.ro is planning to reach Hungary as well.

The company founders added that “We are expecting a similar growth of our fiscal value for the second semester of 2022, supported by our regional expansion plans and our establishment as leaders in the refurbished electronics market in Central and Eastern Europe”.

The average value of the shopping cart per sold unit registered a 10% growth in comparison to the beginning of the year, confirming that users enjoy the benefits of refurbished products.

About Flip.ro

Flip.ro is a marketplace founded in 2019 by 3 young entrepreneurs: Alin Luca, Alex Burghelia and George Moroianu. The company is part of the eMAG group, which provided them with investments of 8M euros, reached 130 employees and already launched in Bulgaria, with expansion plans for Hungary.