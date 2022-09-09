Skanska enters a long-term partnership with DBH Group who leased a total of 5,100 sqm office spaces in Equilibrium 1 in Romania and H2Offices in Hungary

With this partnership, Skanska’s commercial development business unit in the CEE is extending the services for the tenants in its two buildings, as DBH Group develops and manages flex office spaces across the EU market.

The two Skanska buildings will offer office space for both smaller occupiers while benefiting from the advantages of Skanska’s future-proof buildings as well as flexibility for growth for its existing tenants. Skanska and DBH can trace their business cooperation back to 2011 when Skanska opened its Romanian entity in a DBH flex office in Bucharest.

For its new operations, DBH Group has leased 1,800 sq m in the first building of the Equilibrium complex, located in Bucharest, Romania, and 3,300 sq m in H 2 Offices, developed by Skanska in Budapest, Hungary.

”As a result of the pandemic reshaping the lifestyle and the business environment of occupiers and investors, flexibility has become a standard. We believe that DBH Group’s high-quality service in both countries and the new concept to be introduced in H 2 Offices will be a true value add to our clients and we consider them the best fit as our partner. We are very happy to have simultaneously concluded this partnership in two of our markets.”, said Kata Mazsaroff, Leasing and Asset Director of Skanska’s commercial development business unit in Hungary and Romania.

Skanska office buildings were the choice of DBH Group due to premium locations in business districts, development according to top LEED and WELL standards, and a constant focus on sustainable building management solutions. Both locations in Bucharest and Budapest are in line with the current business needs such as flexibility of spaces, environmental care, and well-being of people, providing the best base for the growth of DBH’s business.

”During the pandemic, DBH Serviced Office realized that large corporate clients are more and more open for premium flexible office solutions. When it was about the Bucharest opening, it was no question that DBH needs a high-quality building in a first-class location. Equilibrium is in the heart of Floreasca office district and also close to the central business district. Skanska as a developer was the guarantee for the building’s finest materials & services, and a guarantee for an ecosystem appreciating flexible solutions.

Regarding H 2 Offices, DBH is writing a new story: keeping the premium, while incorporating a tailor-made corporate flexspace model which consists of individual seating density, on-demand furniture & corporate identity interior design implementation, and custom IT solutions. Basically, a service selection adapted to the client’s actual corporate requirement versus standard products and service packages. This allows clients to limit their cost exposures and carry out their real estate needs in a flexible way”, said Dr. Sándor Erdei, CEO of DBH Group.

Equilibrium 1 is a 12-storey Class A office building with a leasable area of 20,700 sq m and 3,500 sq m of green area specially designed for outdoor work and recreation. The building achieved the LEED Platinum and WELL Health-Safety Rating certifications and is currently operating 100% based on energy from renewable sources. The building is part of the Equilibrium complex, a real landmark in the Bucharest office market, which aims to redefine workspaces, promoting flexibility, and balance between personal and professional life, and is built around the concept of well-being. After the completion of the second phase of the project, Equilibrium 2, the complex will provide a total area of 40,700 sq m.

The H 2 Offices complex will ultimately provide approximately 67,000 sq m GLA after the completion of all its three phases. The name choice H 2 Offices is not accidental, as the complex is being built on the site of the former headquarters of Budapest Waterworks. The development of the first phase of the building started in August 2020 and consists of eight floors and three underground parking levels and covers almost 27,000 sq m of leasable area. The delivery of the first phase is scheduled for Q4 2022. Located in the most popular office hub in the city, H 2 Offices offers a green environment at one of the busiest points of Budapest. Various recreational spaces, such as a rooftop running track with a view over the city, green urban terraces, and an elevated walkway will support the health and well-being of building users. Designed to obtain WELL and LEED certifications, the project stands out for its sustainable solutions, enhancing the connection with nature, and applying intelligent innovative functions.