Support centre opens in Bucharest for refugee women and children from Ukraine

The Bucharest City Social Assistance Directorate General (DGASMB) opened on Thursday a support centre for refugee women and children from Ukraine on Dimitrie Pompeiu Boulevard in the city.

Children from the age of 3 up to the 7th grade can be brought to the centre. Romanian children from disadvantaged families also qualify for the same services.

“This is a facility where children will find a safe learning and playing environment. We also offer an after school programme, so that refugee mothers and mothers of Romanian children can have a normal work schedule. This facility comes after a pilot programme (…) of summer school for refugee children. (…) We also offer two meals a day and snacks,” Bucharest Deputy General Mayor Horia Tomescu told the opening ceremony.

In his opinion, the project is an example, considering that the space was made available by a real estate company, free of charge, under a partnership with DGASMB. Tomescu added that the Anaid NGO and UNICEF are project partners.

DGASMB Director General Cosmina Simiean Nicolescu said that currently the number of children enjoying the services is 76 and could reach a maximum of 180. She added that four places are allocated for Romanian children in each group.

According to Nicolescu, Ukrainian children are offered Ukrainian kindergarten and school tuition, as well as after school activities, and Romanian children get kindergarten and after school activities. She added that the space can become an accommodation facility for about 500 people in about two hours, if the war in Ukraine would come to that.

She also said that a summer school with 150 places for Ukrainian children used to operate there.