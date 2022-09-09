Turkish Coast Guard Commandant on working visit to Romanian Border Police

Turkish Coast Guard Commandant, Rear Admiral (UH) Ahmet Kendir paid a working visit to the Romanian Border Police, as well as to the Constanta Coast Guard, between September 6-9, on the occasion of the High Level Bilateral Meeting between the leadership of the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF), represented by the inspector general, Police Chief Commissioner Victor Ivascu, and the Turkish Coast Guard Command.

“The discussion sessions attended by the delegations of the two parties were aimed at streamlining the measures taken to combat illegal migration and cross-border criminality in the Black Sea region, as well as intensifying bilateral cooperation,” informs a press release from the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

The meeting occasioned an exchange of experience in the management of the maritime border, taking into account Romania and Turkey’s geostrategic position on the Black Sea, says the source.

“Important in this context is the signing of the Minutes of the working meeting that provides for the Calendar of Joint Activities for 2023 in the field of combating illegal migration and cross-border criminality in the Black Sea, as well as specific professional training in the maritime field,” the IGPF press release shows.

A presentation of the capabilities of the Operational Coordination Center within the IGPF was carried out, and a visit was also conducted to the Constanta Coast Guard, the homologous structure of the Romanian Border Police, where a SAR – Search and Rescue exercise was organized.

In the end, the delegation of the Turkish Coast Guard voiced its appreciation for the way the Romanian Coast Guard ensures the security of the maritime border and prevents and combats illegal migration, as well as for its infrastructure, technical and operational capabilities.

Photo: Facebook/Politia de Frontiera