Valentin Ionescu (ISF): The skills taught in an MBA program can help you reap immediate benefits

The President of the Financial Studies Institute and associate professor INDE MBA, Mr. Valentin Ionescu declared:

“As we settle into the new normal, you need to reinvent yourself, navigating in the new digital era, INDE is preparing you to embrace the new world.

It provides graduates with the skills needed in trading, investments, asset management, or risk management.”

Second round of enrolment for the Executive INDE MBA Program is ON now. The program starts in October 2022 and this is your chance to get on board!!!!

The program is fully taught in English, with a double diploma from the The Bucharest University of Economic Studies (ASE) and Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers (CNAM) Paris.

For further details regarding the enrolment in the cohort starting October 2022, please contact us at:

📧 inde@ase.ro

📞 0722644054

🌐 http://inde.ro/admission/.

You should get ready for:

➡️ Exchanges within a wide Alumni network, which leads to developing strong relationships in the business environment (an alumni network of +1500).

➡️ International experience – interaction with EMBA students from abroad – study trips to Paris- France and Berkeley – USA.

➡️ Wide perspective and knowledge development, strategic approach and applied skills in management and leadership (https://inde.ro/courses/).

➡️ A mix of distinguished professors from Bucharest University of Economic Studies (www.ase.ro) and CNAM Paris (www.cnam.fr) and, also, invited lecturers from top management positions.

➡️ International prestige – The diploma granted by CNAM for the Bucharest students is AMBA (Association of MBAs) accredited.

