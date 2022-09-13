BlackCab expands to Iași, and by the end of 2022, it is targeting Brașov, Sibiu and Craiova

Dan Boabeș, country manager BlackCab: We expect to register an increased level of pre-scheduled rides

BlackCab is present in Iasi starting September 5

60% of BlackCab customers schedule their rides in advance

Pre-scheduling even six months before the time of the ride

BlackCab, a provider of premium alternative transport services, has expanded in Iași, the launch being part of the company’s plan to be present by the end of the year in eight of the largest cities in Romania from the point of view of the population.

BlackCab is currently present in Bucharest, Timișoara, Cluj, Constanța and Iași, and by the end of the year, the management wants to expand its services to Brașov, Sibiu and Craiova.

“The launch in Iași is part of our strategy to be present in the most important cities in Romania. From the experience of previous launches – Timișoara, Cluj, Constanța – we expect to maintain a high level of pre-programmed rides, a function used by over 60% of users in these cities. For now, the market’s reaction is beyond expectations: dozens of partners have registered in the platform, partners who have already gone through the procedures for validating the quality of the cars and the training period and adapting to BlackCab’s requirements”, says Dan Boabeș, country manager BlackCab.

The presence in eight of the country’s largest cities by the end of the year is part of the management’s objectives, along with increasing market share, consolidating the leading position in the premium B2B segment, increasing profitability and attracting new sources of financing to support the company’s goals.

Also, the company’s management plans that by the end of 2022, a significant part of the BlackCab fleet to be electric.