Bozankaya to participate at InnoTrans 2022, the world’s leading summit for the rail transport technology industry

The rail transport industry looks forward to InnoTrans 13th edition, the world’s most significant transport technology trade fair, taking place between the 20th and 23rd of September at the Berlin Exhibition Grounds. Bozankaya, the Turkish-German technological manufacturer of environmentally friendly public transport vehicles, announces its participation, exhibiting its award-winning battery-powered tram that joined Timisoara’s fleet at the end of the last year.

InnoTrans is the key summit for the mobility sector that takes place every two years in Berlin, gathering over 3.000 exhibitors from 61 countries presenting the global rail industry’s innovations. Sub-divided into five trade fair segments, for instance, Railway Technology, Railway Infrastructure, Public Transport, Interiors, and Tunnel Construction, the summit expects over 150.000 guests from 149 countries.

“The vision we share is that the future of mobility in times of rising climate change is all about finding state-of-the-art technologies that are not harmful to the environment and improve the lives of the citizens. These are also the core values standing behind developing our high-tech products. On behalf of the Bozankaya team, we are honoured to attend InnoTrans this year, and we are open to embracing all the opportunities that the event brings to the rail transportation industry”, declares Aytunç Günay, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Bozankaya.

As one of the leading companies specializing in the design & production of new-generation light rolling stock and commercial electric vehicles in Europe and Asia, Bozankaya was successfully operating in Western European countries, such as Luxembourg, and 11 cities in Germany. In Romania, Bozankaya has been providing 40 trams for Timișoara Municipality, continuing the expansion in Iași with 16 trams.

The most innovative tram was custom-designed and manufactured according to the local public transport requirements and needs, assuring the safety and comfort of the passengers and improving the quality of daily life. With a maximum capacity of 200 passengers, all the vehicles can function on battery power without being connected to the catenary network for up to 70 kilometres – the highest range made so far in the history of light-rail transit systems. This unique attribute made Bozankaya hit a world record, winning “The Most Innovative Big Enterprise of Europe” Award in October 2021 by ERCI (European Railway Clusters Initiative), the most prestigious institution in the domain of European railway system technologies.

On the second day of the summit, Emrah Dal, Bozankaya’s CTO and Technical Vice President, will attend the Speaker’s Corner with worldwide transportation leaders to expose the innovation of Bozankaya’s vehicles, clean energy, and autonomous and digital transportation models. The award-winning tram will be showcased at the InnoTrans exhibition area, allowing all the visitors to have a closer view.