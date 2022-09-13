First edition of Chinese Film Festival in Romania starts on October 1

The first edition of the Chinese Film Festival in Romania will take place between October 1 and 8, at the Union Cinema in Bucharest, where films by the country’s greatest directors will be screened.

According to a press release from the organizers sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Romania, Han Chunlin, will attend the opening.

The president of the festival, Zhang Xiaobei, expressed his hope that the event will create “a solid synergy” between Chinese and Romanian cinema.

On the screen of the Union Cinema, numerous feature films bringing together some of the most popular Chinese directors, actors and producers of the moment will be screened.

Among the films that can be seen are “Mu Guiying assuming command” – directed by Xia Gang, “Leaving With Love” – Peng Tao, “My Heart Leaps Up” – Liu Ziwei, “The Ugly Duckling” – Sun Lingli.

“Paths of the soul” by the multi-award winning Zhang Yang, which tells the story of a farmer who, after the death of his father, decides to fulfill his last wish, embarking on a long pilgrimage with his uncle, will also be screened.

Admission to all screenings is free.

The festival enjoys the patronage of the Cultural Office of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China and the Chinese-language publishing house “Guang Hua Cultura et Media”.

Photo: Facebook/Cinema Union