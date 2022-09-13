Military and religious services, wreath laying and demonstration drills mark Firefighters’ Day. President Iohannis: The population relies a lot on you, regardless of the nature of the challenge or the disaster that threatens the communities

Firefighters’ Day was marked, on Tuesday, by a ceremony organized at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, with President Klaus Iohannis highlighting firefighters’ activity in support of communities, as well as the importance of strengthening the integrated intervention system in Romania.

“Throughout time, firefighters have selflessly fulfilled their missions and demonstrated that they are a stable and strong support for civil society and communities. Professionalism and seriousness were the prerequisites for the trust that firefighters enjoy today from the citizens. Your role has grown year by year, acquiring new valences. From an institution focused on firefighting, you have managed to transform yourself into a universal intervention and rescue institution, which now far exceeds the responsibilities you had three decades ago. The population relies a lot on you, regardless of the nature of the challenge or the disaster that threatens the communities,” said the head of state, at the ceremony organized in the courtyard of the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

According to the president, strengthening the cooperation of the firefighters with the other structures within the Ministry of National Defense, especially with the Romanian Air Force, is a necessity and a mandatory course of action for the development of the integrated system in the medium and long term.

Klaus Iohannis appreciated the participation of the Romanian firefighters in the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM), which was established in the summer of 2022 through the aid granted to France and Greece, but he also noted the contribution of the firefighters in managing the flow of Ukrainian refugees entering the territory of Romania.

Moreover, the president congratulated the first aid team of the Inspectorate of Emergency Situations Bucharest – Ilfov for the 1st place obtained at the “World Rescue Challenge” competition.

At the end of the ceremony, he visited the Mobile Emergency Response Training Center of the population which has the first simulator for training the population in case of fires or disasters.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, the presidential adviser Ion Oprisor, Secretary of the Supreme Council of National Defense [CSAT] Mihai Somordolea.

During the event, the President decorated Colonel Buhaianu Mihai Cristian-Mihai with the Order of “Manhood and Faith” in the rank of Knight, with military insignia, as a sign of “appreciation for the outstanding results obtained in the international assistance mission in the French Republic” and Lieutenant-Colonel David Ion-Dorel Valeriu-Dan with the Order of “Manhood and Faith” in the rank of Knight, with military insignia, as a sign of “appreciation for the remarkable results obtained within the national module specialized in extinguishing forest fires in the Hellenic Republic”.

An opportunity to remember a glorious episode in national history

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) organized, on Tuesday, on the occasion of the Firefighters’s Day in Romania, military and religious ceremonies, wreath laying ceremonies at the monuments erected in honour of the firefighter heroes, but also drills and demonstration applications, while all the fire departments will have an open doors day, presentations of the intervention technique used in the specific missions, sports competitions as well as other actions dedicated to the general public.

“Celebrated every year on September 13, Firefighters’ Day in Romania gives us the opportunity to remember a glorious episode in national history – the battle fought 174 years ago, on Spirii Hill, by the Bucharest fire company led by captain Pavel Zaganescu against the numerous Ottoman army, which came to defeat the revolutionary movement of 1848,” informs an IGSU press release sent to AGERPRES ,

To commemorate the firefighters’ heroes who fell in battle, the Bucharest Firefighters’ Heroes Monument was erected in 1901, on the plinth of which is written in bronze letters: “To the fighters of September 13, 1848, the grateful Romanian people.”

The traditions of the Romanian firefighters record other memorable acts of courage, such as participation in the War of Independence or the defence of life and property during the bombings of the two world wars.

PM Ciuca: We were all impressed by the professionalism of the rescuers, also lately displayed, when Romania was hit by severe weather phenomena

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent a message on September 13, Firefighters’ Day, highlighting the professionalism of the rescuers lately displayed when Romania was hit be severe weather phenomena, such as drought, floods and wildfires.

In his message, the prime minister noted the “courage, dedication and tenacity of those who save lives and give a helping hand to the reconstruction” of local communities.

“We were all impressed by the professionalism of the rescuers, also lately displayed, when Romania was hit by severe weather phenomena – drought, floods, wildfires. In their daily missions of providing emergency medical assistance, they show humanity, managing some of the most diverse challenges with empathy and respect for those who suffer.”

Ciuca added that the training of firefighters “to the highest standards” is also valued at the international level.

“Always on duty, the Romanian firefighters proved once again that they are European rescuers. The difficult missions in Greece and France, the collaboration with the partner teams in Europe, demonstrated that solidarity and courage are universal values, translated in the field through superhuman efforts and authentic deeds of heroism. Thanks and gratitude to our rescuing heroes! Romania and the whole of Europe count on you! Happy Firefighers’ Day and good luck with the rescue missions,” said the PM.

Ciuca also said that firefighters had an important role, including from a historical point of view.

“Since the heroic victory on Dealul Spirii 174 years ago, the Romanian firefighters have gained the trust and respect of the public, through most of the times extremely difficult missions. The fact that today Romania is a functional and safe state is also due to the tireless efforts of those who protect and save us,” Nicolae Ciuca said.

Compiled from Agerpres

Photo: www.presidency.ro