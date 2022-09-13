President Klaus Iohannis to attend State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

President Klaus Iohannis will attend, on Monday, September 19, the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II that will take place at Westminster Abbey in London, the Presidential Administration announced.

President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Tuesday, the Condolence Book opened in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at the residence of the ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Romania.

“In these moments of great sadness, Romania stands with the British people and the Royal Family, sharing your pain and paying respectful tribute to Her Majesty’s memory. Stretching over seven decades, Her Majesty’s reign shaped modern history and will be remembered as an exceptional symbol of loyalty and commitment to public service. Her Majesty’s legacy will remain in our hearts and minds,” the president wrote in the Book of Condolence.

The British Embassy in Bucharest announced on Monday that a Condolence Book was opened online, as well as a physical one, at the residence in Strada Armindenului in the Capital, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The online Condolence Book can be accessed at www.royal.uk. Also, people who wish to pay their last respects directly to the British Embassy in Bucharest can do so electronically at the email address: BritishEmbassy.Bucharest@fco.gov.uk. The physical Book of Condolence is open until Wednesday between 10.00 – 13.00 and 14.00 – 16.00.