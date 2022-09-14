Ciuca: We have all prerequisites to be able to close the year with economic growth

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared that there are all the prerequisites for Romania to end this year with economic growth, so that the construction of the budget for next year will allow the Government to continue the implementation of the public policies it has assumed.

“We can talk about results in terms of the credibility gained by the state institutions, by the business environment in Romania, recognition that is embodied in figures. Yesterday we were able to enjoy the figures that the National Bank of Romania provided regarding the value of foreign direct investments in Romania’s economy and the percentage is quite significant: 43.7% compared to last year. In nominal value we are talking about 5.5 billion euros. It is money that is added to the efforts that are undertaken at the level of the Government to attract as much European money as possible. It is our only chance in the current crisis situation to be able to maintain the socio-economic balance and to be able, why not, to propose objectives for the continuation of the economic development process. We have all the prerequisites to be able to close the year with economic growth and to have a perspective of the construction of the budget for the next year that will allow us to continue the policies we have assumed them,” Nicolae Ciuca told Wednesday’s Government meeting.

In this context, the prime minister also reiterated the importance of the goal of Romania’s accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and announced the approval of a memorandum in the Government regarding inter-institutional collaboration on this subject.

“It is a memorandum through which we clarify the elements of collaboration and coordination between the Chancellery of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” explained the Prime Minister.

At the same time, Ciuca specified that a national coordinator has already been established at the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, namely the Secretary of State Luca Niculescu, who will be responsible for maintaining the technical part of monitoring and coordination, simultaneously with maintaining the connection with the technical staff of the Organization of Cooperation and Economic Development.

“I reiterate once again the importance of this approach. (…) We committed to an irreversible reform process, in accordance with the standards imposed by the OECD,” Ciuca also said.

In two weeks I want a plan on how to start saving energy in the state institutions

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday asked the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, to present to the Government, in two weeks time, a plan regarding the reduction of energy waste at the level of state institutions.

He recalled that the Executive adopted the modification of Ordinance 27 on energy measures and stated that measures must be taken at the governmental level to reduce the waste of energy.

The Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, showed that, at the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Energy from the EU states, he presented Romania’s point of view regarding the electricity market. “We support capping the price for natural gas and the decoupling of the price for natural gas from the price of electricity,” stated Popescu.

He specified that, regarding the saving of electricity, the European Commission came up with the proposal to exist, not voluntarily, but mandatory, during peak hours of consumption, the possibility of reducing electricity.

Virgil Popescu added that, at the respective meeting, he proposed a coordinated reduction of VAT.

Compiled from Agerpres

Photo: www.gov.ro