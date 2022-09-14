HiSky announces fleet expansion: Two new aircraft to be added

Two Airbus A321neo LR aircraft are HiSky’s newest additions, joining its fleet at the beginning of 2023. The aircraft will be delivered to Romania in March and are scheduled to enter service by April. HiSky will be the first operator of the two aircraft, fresh off the Airbus production line.

The Airbus A321neo LR is part of the new generation aircraft developed by the French manufacturer, with the aim of reducing aviation’s impact on the environment and air transport costs, and to improve the passenger travel experience. The version chosen by HiSky reports performances of up to 15% lower fuel consumption than previous models and up to 50% reduced greenhouse gas emissions. The high degree of efficiency of the engines ensures not only benefits for the environment but also for the passengers, the intensity of the noise felt in the cabin being also reduced by half.

The main advantage brought by this aircraft model, however, is the ability to operate direct flights over longer distances. The A321neo LR can cover, non-stop, a distance of up to 7,400 km, the longest flight range of a narrow-body aircraft.

The two new aircraft were made available to HiSky for operation by the American leasing company Air Lease Corporation, with which the operator already has a long-term contract for the other five Airbus aircraft in the fleet.

“HiSky launched in 2020 with used A320 family aircraft exclusively provided by ALC and they have grown their business consistently since then. The airline is now ready to take the next step in their growth plans and we are happy to support this expansion with two brand-new A321neo LRs.”, said David Beker, Vice President of Air Lease Corporation.

The expansion of the fleet with two aircraft suitable for long-distance flights opens a new market for the airline and also a series of new travel opportunities for Romanian passengers. Moreover, considering the efficiency of the flights, the rates charged for the destinations operated with the A321neo LR will remain at an affordable level. Romanian passengers will thus be able to travel further, non-stop, with a maximum level of comfort, both on charter and on the regular routes that the airline is about to add to its portfolio.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to operate the most modern aircraft currently in commercial service. We are entering a new stage of HiSky’s development, expanding not only our fleet but also the categories of services we offer to our passengers. This new type of aircraft allows us to reach destinations that are less accessible directly to passengers based in Romania. By the end of the year we will also announce the routes that we will introduce starting April 2023 and I am convinced that a busy summer season awaits us.”, said Iulian Scorpan, CEO of HiSky.

HiSky was established in 2020 and operates a fleet of five Airbus A320 family aircraft, averaging 7 years of age. The company operates regular flights from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Baia Mare, Satu Mare and Chisinau to domestic and international destinations, as well as charter flights in partnership with the main travel agencies in Romania. Since the beginning of 2021, HiSky operated more than 5200 flights and transported more than 550 thousand passengers.