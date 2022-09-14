Lockheed Martin’s STELaRLab partners with Romanian University on artificial intelligence research

Global aerospace and security company, Lockheed Martin, has announced a collaboration between its Science Technology Engineering Leadership and Research Laboratory (STELaRLab) and Romania’s Technical University of Cluj-Napoca (TUCN) to support the development of artificial intelligence research for application across national security and environmental sciences.

The partnership between STELaRLab and TUCN’s Image Processing and Pattern Recognition Research Center, will explore the development of a distributed autonomous response for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, enabling improved planning and execution of emergency responses.

Ray Piselli, Lockheed Martin’s Vice President of International Business, said: “Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone in our partnership with Romania. The team from Lockheed Martin’s STELaRLab will be working closely with the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, to develop essential artificial intelligence solutions that will help tackle some of the world’s greatest challenges.

This collaboration demonstrates Lockheed Martin’s commitment to investing in long-term partnerships in Romania, that support the creation of high-skilled jobs and technology transfer.”

Sebastian Burduja, Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitalization in the Government of Romania, added: “Romania’s technical universities have demonstrated world leading capabilities and I am delighted that Lockheed Martin has recognized the expertise in artificial intelligence within Romania.”

The prevalence and severity of natural emergencies such as wild fires is increasing globally as a result of climate change. STELaRLab and TUCN seeks to provide automated tools that combine environmental perceptions from dispersed sensing platforms, using artificial intelligence to achieve greater situational awareness in emergency situations.

Prof. Sergiu Nedevschi, of Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, commented: “We look forward to developing our relationship with Lockheed Martin and combining our expertise to advance computational models for 4D environmental perception, including from drones for road environments as well as from multi-sensors for disaster recovery.”

The partnership, which is for an initial period of one year, will provide Romanian researchers with access to Lockheed Martin’s global research and development network, including the Lockheed Martin Artificial Intelligence Center.