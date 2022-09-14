PM Ciuca, Speaker Ciolacu, ForMin Aurescu sign the condolence book opened in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca signed, on Wednesday, the condolence book opened in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, at the residence of the ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Romania.

Nicolae Ciuca was welcomed by the British ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble.

Also on Wednesday, the following also signed the condolence book: Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu (photo) , the president of the Social Democratic Party, Marcel Ciolacu, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, the former tennis player Ilie Nastase, the Save Romania Union senator Anca Dragu, as well as representatives of the embassies and the National Red Cross Society.

The British Embassy in Bucharest announced on Monday that an electronic and a physical book of condolence opened following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The electronic condolence book can be reached on www.royal.uk. People who wish to pay their last respects directly to the British Embassy in Bucharest can do so electronically on the email address: BritishEmbassy.Bucharest@fco.gov.uk. The physical book of condolence is open until Wednesday 10:00hrs to 13:00hrs and 14:00hrs to 16.00hrs, EEST, at the residence of the British ambassador in Bucharest on Strada Armindenului.