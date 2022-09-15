Dentons bolsters Bucharest office with the hire of Oana Voda as Head of Public Procurement

Dentons has further strengthened its team in Bucharest with the addition of Oana Voda as Head of Public Procurement. With more than 15 years of professional experience, she has solid experience implementing complex public procurement, PPP and concession projects in Romania as well as throughout Europe.

In her capacity as public procurement expert of the European Commission, the World Bank and the European Investment Bank, Oana gained extensive experience advising private and public clients on a wide range of legal and strategic matters pertaining to innovative and sustainable procurement, cross-border joint procurement, preparation and implementation of PPP projects and negotiation of concession contracts.

“We are very pleased to welcome Oana to our Firm”, said Perry V. Zizzi, Romania Managing Partner at Dentons. “Her impressive background and expertise in complex public procurement projects will greatly benefit our clients in Romania but also elsewhere in Europe in key sectors such as government, security and defense, energy, waste management, automotive, IT&C or infrastructure. Her arrival is part of our development plan to strengthen Dentons’ position at the top of the legal market in Romania and in the CEE region.”

Oana Voda commented: “I look forward to exploring the opportunities that come with being part of the world’s largest law firm and to working together with both local and global teams to support our clients in achieving their business goals.”

A Fulbright scholar, Oana Voda is a certified expert in Best Value Procurement (BVP), a methodology developed by the Arizona State University, widely used to increase the cost-efficiency and effectiveness of the procurement of goods and services. She holds a Master in International Business and Trade Law from the University of Illinois Chicago – John Marshall Law School, and a post-graduate certificate in Procurement from Arizona State University.