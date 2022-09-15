Ministry of Environment launches first fund-raising session for the construction of digitized waste ecological islands

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests launched on Thursday the first fund-raising session for the construction of digitized waste ecological islands, through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the institution informs on its Facebook page.

According to the source, the session is to take place between September 15 and November 14, and the financial allocation is 260 million euros, divided as follows: 48 million euros for above-ground islands enclosed with containers of 1.1 cubic meter (approximately 4,814 digitized ecological islands), 43 million euros for above-ground islands with individual containers (approximately 7,564 digitized ecological islands) and 68.8 million euros for underground islands with individual containers (approximately 1,376 digitized ecological islands).

This sub-investment supports specific activities/actions for the establishment and provision of digitized ecological islands (set of containers), for the following waste streams collected separately: paper and cardboard waste, plastic and metal waste, glass waste, biodegradable waste, residual waste, specific actions for the development of the software platform necessary for the operation of digitized ecological islands and data administrators, specific actions for the promotion of investments, as well as for the promotion of the “pay for what you throw away” principle.

“We fully finance the creation of these islands. We also offer the possibility of installing digitized ecological islands buried underground, which work very well in tourist areas, in the city center, where there is no place or it is not aesthetically pleasing to place the other types of containers. The eligible expenses for the administrative-territorial units are those related to the acquisition of the ecological islands, those of information, to prepare the population on how to use them, as well as the commissioning of the containers, together with the systems for reading the information on the card, the database, the installation these systems,” said the Minister of the Environment, Tanczos Barna, according to Agerpres.

Eligible beneficiaries are the Administrative-Territorial Units (including their subdivisions/sectors) organized at the municipality and city level.

The maximum eligible value of the project corresponds to an eligible unit cost, as follows: above-ground islands enclosed with containers – 10,000 euros/island, without VAT, equivalent to 49,195 RON, without VAT; above-ground islands with individual containers – 19,000 euros/island, without VAT, equivalent to 93,471 RON, without VAT; underground islands with individual containers – 50,000 euros/island, without VAT, equivalent to 245,975 RON, without VAT.