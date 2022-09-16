BAT and One Night Gallery bring FULL SPECTRUM EXPERIENCE at SENAT Gallery in Bucharest

A contemporary art vernissage and manifesto for femininity, beyond stereotypes and social conventions

BAT launched the FULL SPECTRUM EXPERIENCE temporary exhibition at the SENAT Gallery in Bucharest. Curated by One Night Gallery, the platform that promotes Romanian contemporary art, the vernissage explores the different current versionsof femininity and the modern role of women in society, beyond stereotypes and conventions. BAT is on a mission to build A Better Tomorrow™ and activities that encourage inclusion, social innovation and supporting local artist communities are centrals pillar in the company strategy.

10 contemporary artists active in the spectrum of photography, illustration, jewelry, digital or interactive arts, fashion design and sculpture have joined the project and their works are demonstrations of the various forms of femininity that can be explored through art. Thus, until Sunday, September 18, ten works signed by Raluca Ciornea and Felicia Simion [photography], Ștefan Radu Crețu and Misha Diaconu [sculpture], Wanda Hutira and Alex Nimurad [illustration], Rizi [interactive art], Tammy Lovin [digital art], Adina Grapa [clothing design], Contemporia [jewelry] can be viewed at the SENAT Gallery (29 Baiculesti St.).

During the launch event, which brought together over 400 participants (entrepreneurs, artists, creators, business and media representatives), the exhibited works were bidded during a silent auction. The funds raised during the auction will be donated in full to the ANAIS Association, one of the most active organizations in the sector of promoting, respecting and defending women’s rights in Romania.

“As one of the largest international companies, we have an even greater responsibility to generate a positive social impact. A priority direction locally is to support the cultural initiatives and communities of artists who, through their work and messages, bring to the fore values such as inclusion, diversity, innovation, sustainability and courage. We thank our partners in the project, because together we can build on these values ​​and contribute to building A Better Tomorrow “, BAT representatives said.

“Through its programs, ANAIS Association has so far given a voice to more than 12,000 women in Romania (meaning legal counseling programs for those who have gone through complicated situations, emotional counseling or even shelter), since its establishment in 2011. Each of us has the power to change something, through gestures that may seem small to us, but significant to others. That’s why we are happy to be part of this project, which gathers more social actors – this means that the voices of women in Romania have already been heard and that we are taking steps forward,” Carmen Nemeș, President of the ANAIS Association says.

BAT, a leading, multi-category consumer goods business and the local leader of the tobacco market, is engaged in its strategic mission of building A Better Tomorrow™ for the communities in which it operates and for the society. BAT continuously invests in projects with a positive impact on society and communities and supports annualy programs that facilitate access to culture, history and quality public spaces for our communities.

In Romania, BAT invests approximately one million euros in cultural events and supports the local artistic community by supporting music festivals such as Electric Castle or SummerWell, as well as design events such as Romanian Creative Week or cultural projects such as Strada de C’Arte.

