BlackCab and DRUID have partnered to develop a smart virtual assistant that optimizes communication and recruits drivers more efficiently

BlackCab, a provider of premium alternative transport services, has partnered with DRUID, an end-to-end platform for building AI-driven conversational business applications, to develop a solution that uses artificial intelligence to optimize communication and recruits drivers more efficiently.

The virtual assistant provides potential BlackCab drivers with information about the documents they need, assists them in scheduling a visit to BlackCab headquarters, and retrieves information about the car fleet.

The virtual assistant was launched at the end of August and runs in parallel with the classic system (web form) used by BlackCab to recruit drivers.

BlackCab activates in Bucharest, Timisoara, Cluj, Constanta and Iasi, and by the end of the year, the management wants to expand its services in Brasov, Sibiu and Craiova.

BlackCab has a fleet of approximately 1,500 drivers

BlackCab collaborates with approximately 1,500 drivers, and for the coming months, the management estimates the completion of the fleet according to the demand determined by the expansion in three other cities.

“Approximately 70% of the appointments we have with our future drivers already come through the new application that we developed based on the DRUID solution. The decision to add a new communication channel comes from the need to make our way of working more efficient, especially since in the next period we are expanding to three other cities, which also means an increase regarding the recruited drivers. We hope that in the coming months we will develop with DRUID an application for customers, whether they are individuals or legal entities”, says Dan Boabes (photo), Country Manager of BlackCab.

DRUID is an end-to-end platform for building AI-driven conversational business applications, designed to deliver next-level employee productivity and the total customer experience in the most intuitive way. DRUID intelligent virtual assistants enable fast, personalized, omnichannel, and hyper-automated interactions while speaking each organization’s language via open integrations with any existing enterprise systems and RPA technologies. Starting with 2018 DRUID actively builds on its vision to provide each employee with an intelligent virtual assistant, establishing an extensive 130+ partner network, most notably with UiPath, and servicing 100+ clients from around the world.

“With their digital-native business models, mobility service providers such as BlackCab have become an essential part of people’s ever busier daily lives. Our partnership with the company will now leverage the power of conversational AI technology to improve operational efficiency by streamlining communication with their driver network. As a result of employing intelligent virtual assistants, we firmly believe that BlackCab will be one step closer to achieving their overarching goal of making transportation easier, faster, and more convenient for Romanians “, adds Liviu Dragan, CEO of DRUID.