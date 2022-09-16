Daniela Constantinescu takes over the management of UPS operations in Romania, Hungary, Greece and Slovenia

UPS has appointed Daniela Constantinescu as Country Manager for its Hungarian, Greek, Romanian and Slovenian (HUGRROSI) subsidiaries. Constantinescu will be based in Budapest and will report to Kim Ruymbeke, President of the Eastern Europe Region.

The new manager will be responsible for parcel operations in countries that are among the fastest growing logistics markets in Europe. She will have the important task of ensuring that the growing demand for e-commerce is met and that the countries under her leadership are better connected to other key export markets, both in Europe and worldwide.

“Throughout my professional life, I have accepted many challenges in various positions both inside and outside my workplace. I have worked hard to remain ‘constructively dissatisfied’ and never believe that I have achieved perfection in anything,” said Daniela Constantinescu on her appointment. “I look forward to helping a range of businesses across these countries unlock the potential of global trade. Small and medium-sized businesses in particular will have access to our smart global logistics network to help them reach global markets and grow their businesses sustainably.”

A professional with more than 20 years of experience in finance and accounting, she started working for UPS in 2007 as the head of finance and accounting of the company’s Romanian subsidiary, and later held several other management positions. She was also previously responsible for the company’s financial operations in Hungary for one and a half years.

UPS entered the Romanian market in 1990, and currently offers services and connections to the global UPS network from Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest-Otopeni and Timisoara airports. At the same time, Romania is connected with European hubs through the ground network, offering customers a wide variety of services, which are differentiated by transit time, visibility, door-to-door delivery, but also by delivery to alternative locations, within reach of customers.

UPS undertakes many activities to support women’s leadership – from campaigns that uplift women-owned businesses to investing in community partnerships and increasing women’s representation in company management. Today, 46% of UPS’s board members are women and women make up one-third of UPS’s C-suite.