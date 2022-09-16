DefMin Dincu pays tribute to Holocaust victims at Yad Vashem Memorial in Jerusalem

On an official visit to Israel, Romania’s Defence Minister Vasile Dincu on Friday laid a wreath and visited the Yad Vashem Memorial in Jerusalem, according to the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN).

“Both at the level of state institutions and at individual level, we have the responsibility to act so that the horrors of the Holocaust will never be forgotten and will never be possible again,” MApN quotes Dincu as saying in a conversation with specialists at the Yad Vashem Memorial.

Dincu added that he encourages “active and systematic” measures to prevent, combat and penalise radicalisation and hate speech, as well as any forms of denial and distortion of the Holocaust, anti-Semitic and xenophobic manifestations and all forms of intolerance.

At the Holocaust Museum, the Romanian dignitary participated in the official ceremony of lighting the Eternal Flame, laid a wreath in the Hall of Remembrance, then visited the Children’s Memorial and signed the book of guests.

In his message, the minister mentioned Romania’s constant commitment to condemning anti-Semitism, accepting the past and condemning the denial of the Holocaust, highlighting, at the same time, that responsibility for recent history is mandatory, so that the tragedy of the Holocaust victims is not repeated.

Dincu meets representatives of Israeli defense industry

The Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, visited on Wednesday and Thursday the headquarters of some companies from the Israeli defense industry, as part of his official visit to the State of Israel, the Ministry of Defense (MapN) reports.

According to the cited source, on Wednesday Minister Dincu visited the facilities of Israel Aerospace Industries in Tel Aviv, where he met with the Romanian specialists who work within the company.

On Thursday, he visited the companies Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, active in the aerospace and defense field, and Elbit Systems, a company from the defense industry with important investments in Romania.

During the discussions with the managements of the companies, the Romanian minister of defense appreciated the substantial representation of Israeli companies in the Black Sea Defense & Aerospace (BSDA) international exhibition held in Bucharest between May 18-20, this year.

He also conveyed to the Israeli side the availability of the Romanian side to discuss the in-depth cooperation in the endowment field, which could pave the way for the transfer of Israeli technology and know-how, highlighting the importance of the investments made in Romania.

Compiled from Agerpres

Photo: Laurentiu Turoi, www.mapn.ro